PTI’s central secretariat de-sealed on IHC order

ISLAMABAD: The Central Secretariat of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was de-sealed on Thursday following a directive from the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

This decision comes after Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan appointed a bailiff and issued orders for the immediate de-sealing of the PTI Central Secretariat.

In compliance with the court’s instructions, the bailiff facilitated the reopening of the office.

After reserving the verdict on June 3 against PTI’s petition, the IHC on Thursday allowed PTI to reopen the party’s central secretariat.

Last month, The Capital Development Authority (CDA) sealed the secretariat located in Sector G-8/4 of the federal capital for violating building by-laws as part of its crackdown on illegal constructions and encroachments.

The illegal constructions were demolished with a heavy contingent of police present outside its premises.

Following the operation, the PTI had protested against the CDA operation in Islamabad.

Later in the evening, Barrister Gohar, Raoof Hassan, and other party leaders arrived at the secretariat and Qur’an khawani held.