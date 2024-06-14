Pakistan to skip Ukraine peace summit due to ‘other commitments’

FO spokesperson denies exchange of letters between Pakistan and India

Expects progress in Pak-China strategic cooperative partnership in coming months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday decided not to participate in the Ukraine Peace Summit being held in Switzerland, stated by the Foreign Office.

During its weekly media briefing on Thursday, FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch stated Switzerland had invited Pakistan to attend the summit on June 15 and 16. However, due to other commitments, Pakistan will not be participating. She emphasised that Pakistan was at the forefront of efforts for global peace.

The spokesperson further said that there has been no exchange of letters between Pakistan and India, noting that Indian media often reports based on speculation.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has already congratulated Narendra Modi via a tweet when he assumed office. It is customary for governments to formally congratulate the elected leaders of other countries,” she said.

Regarding the repatriation plan for illegal foreign residents, the spokesperson confirmed that implementation is ongoing. Pakistan has repeatedly highlighted the threat of terrorism and has communicated its concerns to Afghanistan about individuals wanted for terrorism residing there, Baloch added.

Additionally, the spokesperson expressed expectations for progress in the strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China in the coming months. All matters, including the protection of Chinese citizens and bilateral relations, are outlined in the joint statement between the two countries.

She also addressed the case of Khadija Shah, stating that it is currently under trial and will be resolved according to Pakistani laws, with the courts making the final decision.

It is noteworthy that China has also decided not to attend the Ukraine Peace Conference. Russia has indicated that Beijing understands that such a conference would be pointless without Russia’s involvement.

More than two years after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Pakistan is now facing yet another diplomatic challenge.

Pakistan is among the countries from the so-called Global South invited to the Ukraine Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland on June 15 and 16. Islamabad was extended an invitation for the first time to such an international conference on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Previously, Baloch confirmed at the weekly briefing last week that Pakistan was invited to the summit. She said the invitation was under consideration.