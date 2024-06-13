PM Shehbaz proposes committee for political dialogue

Visit to JUI-F chief’s residence, lauds his efforts for protection of democratic values

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has proposed the formation of a committee for resolution of political issues through bilateral cooperation and dialogue.

PM Shehbaz made the proposal while talking to JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman during a visit to the latter’s residence in Islamabad on Thursday. The premier inquired after the health of Maulana Fazlur Rehman and appreciated JUI-F’s religious services.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the premier was warmly welcomed by the JUI-F chief.

He said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman had always promoted peaceful struggle for the protection of democratic values in the country.

During the visit, the prime minister also commended the senior politician for his significant religious contributions.

The visit comes amid ongoing talks about political negotiations in the country. The opposition party PTI has already expressed its willingness for the dialogue.

Earlier upon arrival, the JUI-F chief, his brother and other leaders received the Prime Minister.

On May 19, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had confirmed to have sought guarantees from the PTI before joining the latter’s opposition alliance, the Tehreek Tahafuz Aain-e-Pakistan (TTAP).

In a joint press conference with PTI leaders following their meeting in Islamabad on May, 19 night, the JUI-F chief said his party had not yet decided to join the opposition alliance, but acknowledged the ongoing efforts to persuade it to do so.

When asked by a journalist if the JUI-F had sought any guarantees from the PTI before starting an anti-government movement, Fazl replied in the affirmative.

“Yes, when serious negotiations are held, certain measures are necessary to build trust.”

Earlier on May 2, Maulana Fazlur Rehman once again rejected the results of the general elections and demanded fresh polls, citing ‘widespread rigging and irregularities’.

Addressing a public gathering in Karachi, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that assemblies were ‘sold’ in February 2024 elections. “Sindh Assembly and President House were also sold,” he added.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief demanded for immediate re-elections to ensure the integrity of the democratic process.