SCCI, Ejad Labs sign MoU for promotion of IT sector

PESHAWAR: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Ejad Labs under the Future Fest program.

A press release issued here on Saturday stated that the MoU was signed by SCCI president Fuad Ishaq and Chief Executive Officer of the Ejad Labs Peshawar Arzish Azam, aimed at to jointly conduct research study, along with trainings, workshops and seminar for capability building of freelancers, entrepreneurs and IT experts, besides their skills promote before the business community.

Former vice president of the SCCI Abidullah Yousafzai and Faiz Rasool, Saddar Gul, Fazal e Wahid, the chamber Secretary General Sajjad Aziz, senior officials of Ejad Labs were present on the occasion.

Fuad Ishaq while talking to management of the Ejad Labs called the memorandum of understanding a milestone for promotion of information technology in the province.

He informed that SCCI has also signed MoUs with public and private sector universities, aimed at promoting entrepreneurship along with further strengthening industry-academia linkages.

The chamber president hoped that both institutions under the agreement would make joint initiatives for further enhancing skills of freelancers, entrepreneurs and IT experts as per modern lines and promotion of the IT sector in the province.

Later, the SCCI chief Fuad Ishaq visited food chain ‘Cheezious’ in Peshawar as chief guest.

On the occasion, the chamber former executive member Ghulam Bilal Javed, other members and the Cheezious’ food chain high officials, organisers,