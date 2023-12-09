NATIONAL

Multinational joint special forces exercise ‘Fajar Al Sharq-V’ concludes

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: The two-week-long Multinational Joint Special Forces Exercise ‘Fajar Al Sharq-V’ concluded here at National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Pabbi on Saturday.

Troops from special forces of Pakistan, Bahrain, Iraq and Kuwait participated in the exercise. The two weeks long exercise commenced on November 27 at NCTC, Pabbi with participation of Special forces contingents from the brotherly countries in Counter Terrorism domain, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Besides the Exercising troops, officers from the brotherly countries of Bahrain, Iraq and Kuwait also witnessed the Closing Ceremony. The Special Forces of participating countries, displayed their professional excellence on the final day.

The exercise was aimed at further harnessing the historic military to military relations amongst brotherly countries and helped nurture joint employment concepts against counter terrorism, besides identifying areas of mutual interest for future military collaborations.

