PTI urges ADSJ to recuse self from hearing Toshakhana case after admitting to Facebook account

By Staff Report

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) West Punjab President Farrukh Habib on Tuesday demanded Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar to recuse himself from hearing Toshakhana case against the PTI chairman after admitting to his Facebook account carrying anti-Imran Khan posts and material.

He said that a Facebook account in the judge’s name published posts against Imran Khan which showed his bias in the case.

PTI West Punjab President said Judge Humayun Dilawar accepted that he had the Facebook account but ironically he denied the posts published on his account. Farrukh Habib raised a question as how he could distance himself from the posts against PTI Chairman on his Facebook account, which were present there for years. He asked why the judge did not even delete the posts.

The PTI West Punjab President demanded that the urgency with which Humayun Dilawar was proceeding the case by rejecting Imran Khan’s right to a clean and transparent fair trial strengthened the perception that the objections raised over his impartiality seemed valid.

He went on to say that justice and fair trial demand that Judge Humayun Dilawar did not hear the case any further.

