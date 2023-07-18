China’s economic resilience shines with steady growth in global trade

ISLAMABAD: China’s remarkable economic resilience continues to shine through as its foreign trade demonstrates steady growth and maintains high standards.

Recent data released by the General Administration of Customs reveals that China’s foreign trade expanded by an impressive 2.1 percent, reaching a staggering 20.1 trillion yuan ($2.8 trillion) in the first half of 2023, according to Gwadar Pro on Tuesday.

This positive trajectory is underlined by the noteworthy rise in exports, which witnessed a substantial 3.7 percent increase, reaching 11.46 trillion yuan.

Although imports experienced a marginal decline of 0.1 percent, amounting to 8.64 trillion yuan, the overall performance of China’s foreign trade remains impressive, especially given the complexities of the global economic landscape.

China’s ascendancy as a global trade leader is further solidified by the strengthening of the U.S. dollar, an advantageous development that has elevated the competitiveness of China’s export commodities and played a significant role in cementing its position within the global supply chain. Several key factors have contributed to this remarkable performance.

Notably, the export of domestic enterprises and advanced electromechanical products, specifically electric vehicles, has experienced a sustained upward trajectory.

Additionally, the unwavering demand from countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative has further enhanced the positive outlook for China’s foreign trade.

The remarkable surge in trade between China and countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative highlights the success and significance of this strategic endeavor.

The trade in goods between China and countries along the Belt and Road Initiative surged by an impressive 9.8 percent in the first half of 2023. This substantial growth accounted for a substantial 34.3 percent of China’s total foreign trade volume, underscoring the significance of this strategic initiative. Simultaneously, the ASEAN continues to maintain its position as China’s largest trading partner.

Total imports and exports between China and ASEAN expanded by a commendable 5.4 percent, reaching 3.08 trillion yuan. This robust trade relationship constituted a notable 15.3 percent of China’s total foreign trade volume, further enhancing regional economic integration and cooperation. Furthermore, the data reveals that China’s trade in goods with other members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) experienced a positive upswing. Over the same period, the value of China’s trade with RCEP members rose by 1.5 percent, a testament to the efficacy and significance of this comprehensive economic agreement.

China’s foreign trade accomplishments are an embodiment of its commitment to open markets, international cooperation, and economic growth. Despite external challenges, China has exhibited remarkable resilience, consistently improving and exceeding expectations. As the nation continues to thrive as a trade powerhouse, its influence on the global stage is set to grow, providing opportunities for shared prosperity and sustainable development.

