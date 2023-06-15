Imran blasts govt for crossing all limits of ‘barbarism’

Says police charging minimum Rs1.5m for release of innocent detainees

Flays authorities for not allowing Shehryar Afridi to attend brother’s funeral

Urges dialogue must now to save country before it is too late

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan came down hard on the imported government for unleashing reign of terror and said that the PTI leadership, workers and even voters were subjected to worst brutality as if they did not have any fear of God.

Addressing the nation, PTI Chairman said that it was not a big battle that all the state resources were being used against PTI people and security forces broke into the homes of innocent people and desecrated women, pick up children, vandalize and loot their homes.

“Law of the jungle prevails in Pakistan where might is right. The shameful way houses are broken open, raided, robbed and vandalised, has no precedence in ours or any civilised society,” he added.

Imran Khan said that the worst aspect was the way the poor servants are beaten up and jailed, who work to feed their families.

“My sister’s cook was so badly treated in jail that he is on a ventilator and fighting for his life,” he added. Imran Khan said that the police stated another trick to mint money from poor innocent people as they arrested any person in the excuse that their name appeared in the geo-fencing and then took handsome amount to get them released.

He said that the rate started from Rs. 15 lakh because now they had got the license to commit atrocities in this country, adding that they were committing atrocities like the occupying forces of India and Israel.

PTI Chairman stated that there was punishment for committing cruelty, as an Australian man in Afghanistan whom everyone considered as a hero, however many soldiers revealed that he was killing justifiably and wrongly, resultantly he faced the punishment.

However, Imran Khan said that at present, in Pakistan, we are seeing quite strange situation as if those wielding power had no fear of Allah, adding that the country was built in the name of Islam but there was no justice, no humanity and no one cares about the orders of the courts.

He recalled that Usman Dar, Mian Aslam Iqbal’s mothers were treated inhumanly because these people have no shame and no fear of God.

PTI Chairman stated that Shehryar Afridi was not allowed to attend his brother’s funeral, while when Nawaz Sharif’s wife died, we allowed him four days leaves.

Imran Khan said that Shehryar Afridi was kept in the cell where the killers were kept, adding that first, he was not allowed to attend his brother’s funeral, and then his relatives who attended the funeral were picked up and put them in jail.

He went on to say that Shehryar Afridi was a minister who was given facilities in jails, adding that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, who had been convicted for theft of billions of rupees, but they lived lavishly in jails.

PTI Chairman said that Shehryar Afridi did peaceful protest, which was not a crime but it was a constitutional and fundamental right of every citizens.

Imran Khan suggested that they should carry out investigation to prove that someone had done vandalism or arson and PTI would help the authorities in this regard.

However, he said that no investigation was done on it, as even CCTV footage of the Corps Commander’s house has not been revealed yet, adding that when Trump supporters stormed Capitol Hill, the first thing they did was suspend the police chief. Has anyone here questioned the IG Punjab, he asked.

Imran Khan raised question that those responsible for the May 9 mayhem who benefited the most from it, adding that whenever independent probe was carried out into to it, it would be established that it was pre-planned.

He asked as how it was possible that within 48 hours all the people were listed along with their locations and they all were rounded up as well.

PTI Chairman said that all attempts were being made to crush PTI so as it did not come to power again.

Imran Khan stated that a 75-year-old Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, whose video was available barring people from entering the Corps Commander’s House, was kept in jail in the scorching heat.

Similarly, he said that Mian Mehmood-ul-Rashid told the court that he was tortured by unknown persons, adding that Ejaz Chaudhry was also tortured while Ali Mohammad Khan was re-arrested for fifth time after being acquitted by the courts in a case.

PTI Chairman stated that every crime from murder to terrorism was absolved on paying just one magic phrase ‘I am leaving PTI’, which clearly showed justice ended.

However, Imran Khan vowed that they could commit all atrocities but they could not destroy PTI come what may, adding that the vote bank of PTI would increase with these barbarity and cruelty, adding that hatred against the institutions was growing due to this cruelty which was the destruction of our country and the benefit of the enemies.

PTI Chairman said that there had been over 150 cases against him, which was nothing but to make a mockery of Pakistan in the world.

Imran Khan recalled that a lawyer was killed in Quetta, whom I did not know him but within four hours the law minister claimed that I am involved in this murder.

He stated that in the next 40 hours the lawyer’s son, who spent whole night in police station, registers an FIR of 302 against me under police pressure.

However, Imran Khan recalled that when there was a murderous attack on him, he could not register his FIR and ‘I was asked in JIT to produce evidence’. He asked that did they give any evidence before nominating him in the murder of this lawyer or Zille Shah. However, he said that when it was established that Zille Shah was tortured, then another case was filed against me.

PTI Chairman said that he was sorry for the lawyer, who was killed, but now his son gave another testimony in this case, adding that there was a video of his wife available wherein she blamed her brother-in-law for the murder of her husband and all of Quetta knew that he was killed due to personal enmity.

Moreover, Imran Khan said that his sister was accused of buying land worth Rs. 6 billion in which the date of November was mentioned. He said that Sohail Zafar Chatta, who has been appointed DG Anti-Corruption, was an expert in killing people in police encounters, adding that Shahbaz Sharif kept every criminal with him because then he obeyed his every command.

PTI Chairman said that the case was made that his sister bought land worth Rs. 6 billion land illegally when he was the prime minister. However, he added that all the payments made by his sister through banks showed that she did all these payments in May and June 2022 when Hamza Shehbaz was in the power in Punjab.

Imran Khan said that they got the Patwaris to change the date to November, but how would they change the bank records?

PTI Chairman said that he and his sister would file a case against this corrupt man Chatha but he wanted to tell his people that they stooped so low just to detain him in some cases and put him in jail.

He went on to say that the purpose of establishing military courts was also that there can be no punishment in any bogus case in ordinary courts.

Imran Khan vowed that he would face all situations and would not run away like those bandits who run away every time in difficult time and then returned after striking deal, adding that he would stay here and would face all these cases.

“I will also fight the case in the military court,” he added. However, Imran Khan expressed his shock that the country’s democracy, judiciary, institutions, economy and the entire system of the country was destroying just to keep one person out of the politics.

“I am only talking about negotiations because I am worried about my country, as where this country is heading, no one will be able to handle it. But there is still time to hold negotiate to get the country out of the current situation,” he added.

However, Imran Khan said that there was no point in talking to PDM because they had nothing in their hands, as they were afraid of the elections.

“I just want to talk to the establishment, army chief, as there is still time to take course correction before it is too late because we are heading toward darkness,” he added. He went on to say that it was a misconception that the establishment can hold the country together, only a democratic party can hold the country together.

Imran Khan said that he did not want anything from anyone, as he was not asking for any help from anyone, adding that he did not want his cases could be ended, as he would face every case in the court.

However, he said that he was only wanted to save his country from destruction because the plan to divide the political parties into small parties and to bring about a change would cause further destruction in the country.