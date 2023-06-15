Action plan in place as Biperjoy likely to hit Pakistan’s coast today

Admin, NDMA along with Army, Rangers, Navy in field to protect people, installations

Overall 67,367 locals shifted to safer locations, 39 relief camps set up in three coastal districts

Sherry Rehman acknowledges challenge of ‘forcible’ evacuation of a large number of people

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Cyclone Biparjoy moving closer to Pakistan’s coast and is at a distance of about 310km from Karachi on Wednesday night after it made a turn northeastward, staying on its projected path and is expected to make landfall on Thursday (tomorrow) evening between Keti Bandar in Sindh and Kutch in Indian Gujarat.

In its latest alert issued around 9:30pm on Wednesday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said the cyclone was at a distance of about 310km south of Karachi, 300km south-southwest of Thatta and 240km south-southwest of Keti Bandar.

“Maximum sustained surface winds are 150-160km/hour, gusts 180km/hour around the system centre and sea conditions being phenomenal around the system centre with maximum wave height [of] 30 feet,” the alert said.

According to the PMD, under the existing upper-level steering winds, the VSCS Biparjoy has been tracked further northward since Wednesday morning, then it will recurve northeastward and cross between Keti Bandar (Southeast Sindh) and Indian Gujarat coast on June 15 afternoon/evening as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) with packing winds of 100-120km/hour, gusting 140 km/hour.

However, the intensity of Cyclone Biperjoy has started to decrease and the situation is not dangerous in Karachi. The storm is only 350 kilometers away from the port city.

The NDMA in a Tweet said that Cyclone Biparjoy is located 300km southwest of Keti Bandar, 350 km south of Karachi and 360 km south of Thatta. The storm will pass through Keti Bandar and Indian Gujarat after staying in the north in the afternoon of June 15.

There is a possibility of light and moderate rain in the city today, and heavy rains are expected during the next two days.

While watching its current trajectory, it could be predicted that the cyclonic storm is likely to cause widespread wind/dust storms, as well as thundershowers in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts until Friday. These may be accompanied by squally winds of up to 120kmph.

Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar are likely to be hit by similar weather, along with squally winds of 60-80kmph, between today and Thursday.

On Tuesday, three people died in Indian Gujarat and four drowned in Mumbai.

Both Pakistan and India have spurred their efforts to evacuate people from their coastal areas.

The NDMA said that the concerned departments are on high alert considering the progress and possible effects of Cyclone Biperjoy.

The NDMA urged the people living in coastal areas to follow the instructions of the local administration.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting to review the preparedness ahead of the possible impact of the Biparjoy cyclone. He asked the Sindh government, NDMA and other organizations to ensure the establishment of mobile hospitals in coastal areas and provide adequate emergency medical assistance there.

He said in view of the storm, special arrangements of clean drinking water and food should be made at the camps of displaced persons.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also mobilized health sector partners for initiating a preparedness and response plan for Tropical Cyclone Biparjoy.

According to WHO, currently, Pakistan is facing the threat of Tropical Cyclone Biparjoy, and due to the threat people living along the coastal areas in Sindh, especially are being evacuated to safer places.

WHO Representative in Pakistan, Dr Palitha Mahipala chaired an Incident Management Support Team (IMST) and health sector partners meeting on Tuesday in the wake of severe cyclone Biparjoy and issued immediate directives for preparations for Tropical Cyclone Biparjoy emergency preparedness and response measures.

Overall 67,367 locals have been shifted to safer locations and 39 relief camps were established in three coastal districts before Cyclone Biparjoy hit areas in Sindh.

The latest statistics were provided to the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in a report. It stated that overall 67,367 persons were shifted to safer locations from three coastal districts and 39 relief camps were established.

10,000 residents of Keti Bandar were evacuated by the administration and 3,000 locals have voluntarily shifted to other localities. Six relief camps of Keti Bandar can accommodate 5,000 persons while 1,500 families have already arrived there.

3,500 out of 5,000 population of Ghorabari taluka of Thatta district were evacuated by the administration, whereas, 1,500 individuals have voluntarily shifted to other locations. In three relief camps established in Ghorabari, there is an accommodation capacity of 1,000 persons and 445 families have been shifted.

The administration of Shaheed Fazil Rahu city in Badin district evacuated 14,310 persons out of the total population of 19,038, whereas, 5,160 persons voluntarily shifted to other locations. 10 relief camps have been established in the city, having the accommodation capacity of 11,000 people where 3,009 families are residing now.

The Badin administration moved 5,960 persons out of the 12,300 population, whereas, 5,600 people voluntarily shifted to other locations. The accommodation capacity of six relief camps is 1,650 and 1,650 families have been shifted there.

In Shahbandar tehsil of Sujawal district, the administration evacuated 8,300 persons to safer localities and established 10 relief camps, having an accommodation capacity of 9,500 people. 1,300 families have been shifted to the relief camps.

In Jati Tehsil, the administration shifted 2,165 individuals to safer locations out of the total population of 8,070, whereas, 3,000 persons have voluntarily shifted to other places. Four relief camps have been established in Jati, having the capacity to accommodate 2,500 persons. 840 families have been residing in the relief camps.

The administration evacuated 3,872 out of 7,935 persons from Kharo Chan, whereas, 1,000 persons have voluntarily shifted to other places.

Several Karachi areas receive rain, drizzle

Several areas of the Karachi received drizzle or light rain fall on Wednesday under the influence of cyclonic storm Biparjoy 370km in southwest.

Rerhi Goth, Latt Basti and other coastal settlements of Karachi’s Malir district received rainfall today. Keamari, MA Jinnah Road, Mauripur, Manora, Baba and Bhit islands adjacent to Karachi and Mubarak village also received rainfall.

Strong winds and drizzling also reported around Karachi airport. The airport staff has parked small aircrafts, tying weight with wings, at safe areas. It is to be mentioned here that the Civil Aviation Authority has prohibited small aircrafts flights due to high intensity cyclonic winds.

Coastal areas of Sujawal district also receiving rainfall with strong winds. Keti Bandar and adjoining areas of Thatta coastal belt receiving rain with gusty winds.

Arabian Sea Cyclone Biparjoy has been at 370km distance southwest of Karachi, 355km southwest of Thatta and 290km distance from Keti Bandar.

According to reports from Sujawal, cyclonic waves have submerged 10 villages of Shah Bandar and Kharo Chhan including Haji Haroon Jutt, Umar Jutt, Long Mallah and Haji Siddique Thahim villages.

Affected villagers have been rescued and shifted to various relief camps established by the government.

Karachi’s power utility K-Electric has advised citizens to observe caution while using electronic equipment. A spokesperson of the power company has also advised people to stay away from broken wires, TV and Internet cables, electric poles and PMTs.

Rain in other parts of country

Windstorm, rain and hailstorm lashed different areas in Punjab, Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday. Dusty wind hit Lahore and rain was poured in Wednesday morning. Gusty winds and rain also lashed Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Gujarat and Jhelum.

Heavy rains pounded different areas of Azad Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the PMD weather report, Kashmir, Upper Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, East and South Balochistan and Central Sindh will witness windy/dusty winds and thundershowers and a few rains. There are chances of hailstorm too at some places.

Lower Sindh is likely to experience strong gale/dusty winds and thundershowers and heavy rain at few places.

There is a possibility of thunderstorms in the plain districts of the country, the PMD alerted.

Pakistan Army troops engage in evacuation, relief activities

The Pakistan Army after Tropical Cyclone Biparjoy intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS) have expedited its efforts for the evacuation of vulnerable communities of coastal areas on a fast-track basis.

The Pakistan Army has also issued statistics pertaining to the masses relocated from the areas to be impacted by the cyclone.

Over 82 percent population of the to-be impacted areas have been shifted to safer places and the evacuation process would complete by Wednesday night.

According to recent data, some 60,442 people have been relocated out of the total 73,843 to safer locations. Pakistan Army has established some nine relief camps in Thatta, and 14 each in Sujawal and Badin.

The Corps Commander Karachi has directed to complete the relocation process in the night at all costs. The Army and Rangers Troops have been directed to remain alert for the next 72 hours. The Corps Commander Karachi has said that the Army troops deployed in the field would extend all possible assistance to the masses with the help of the civil administration during these times of distress.

Pakistan Army soldiers have also evacuated people stuck in the Village Musa Tehsil Kharochan during their continuous efforts in the areas to face the impacts of the cyclone.

The local population thanked the Pakistan Army for providing timely relief during the cyclone. Pakistan Army shifted the trapped people through vehicles and buses to safer places. The village population included women, men, children and older people.

The villagers paid tribute to Pakistan Army for its timely evacuation of the local masses.

PAKISTAN NAVY ACTIVELY PARTICIPATES IN RESCUE & RELIEF OPERATIONS AT CREEKS AREA

On the other hand, Pakistan Navy is actively participating in Rescue & Relief operations at Creeks area amid Tropical Cyclone BIPARJOY.

In the latest developments in collaboration with District Government PN Emergency Response Teams evacuated over 1000 personnel from various remote villages of Chuhar Jamali area. Additionally, 40 local fishermen including children were rescued from Kajhar and adjoining Creeks. The rescued fishermen were provided necessary medical assistance by PN medical teams exclusively employed for the purpose. Diving teams of Pakistan Navy SSG assisted Local Administration for safe evacuation of 9000 personnel from Keti Bandar, Karo Chan & Tarky Bundar to relief camps. Emergency Response Teams from Pakistan Navy Creeks Brigade patrolled in remote coastal areas to provide immediate assistance to aggrieved populace.

Pakistan Navy is maintaining continuous liaison with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), LEAs, Provincial Government and Local Administration to provide emergency assistance amid natural calamity of Tropical Cyclone.

SSGC halts gas supply to industries amid cyclone threat

In response to the looming threat of Cyclone Biparjoy, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) halted gas supply to industries across Karachi.

The decision comes as a precautionary measure to ensure safety and mitigate potential risks associated with the cyclone.

In a statement, SSGC stated that considering the cyclone’s potential impact, the supply of gas to industries has been halted temporarily. However, the power sector will continue to receive gas supply as per usual.

Furthermore, gas supply to fertilizer production and CNG stations will also be suspended.

The SSGC stated that the temporary suspension of gas supply to industries and other sectors is being implemented following the instructions of the federal government.

The company urges all relevant industries, fertilizer manufacturers, and CNG stations to make alternative arrangements during this period of gas supply disruption.

Sherry Rehman urges caution as cyclone fast approaching Sindh coast

Federal Minister of Climate Change Sherry Rehman Wednesday stated that the coalition government has taken proactive steps by establishing 75 relief camps throughout Karachi, as tropical cyclone “Biparjoy” threatens the coastal city.

While addressing a presser, the minister emphasized that camps are designed to assist affected individuals, particularly in the form of providing shelter and necessary supplies.

She reassured the public that the projected path of the cyclone remains consistent with previous forecasts, urging residents to take necessary precautions.

With the storm clocking in at a speed of 150 km/h, Rehman warned of the strong winds accompanying it.

Recognizing the enormity of the task at hand, Minister Rehman acknowledged the challenges of forcibly evacuation and relocation of a large number of people.

She stressed the importance of cooperation between civil and military administrations in effectively carrying out relief efforts.

In this regard, a meeting of the Prime Minister’s Building Committee has been scheduled for today to streamline coordination and ensure efficient response mechanisms.

Meanwhile, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has also issued a warning, highlighting the ongoing risk of urban flooding in Karachi.

With wind speeds predicted to reach up to 170 kilometers per/hour, the storm is expected to land tomorrow morning or afternoon.

Residents are advised to stay informed about the latest updates and adhere to safety guidelines issued by the authorities.

As the storm approaches, the coastal belt of Sindh has already experienced the initial effects of Bipar Joy, with intermittent light and heavy rainfall reported in several cities.

Meteorological forecasts indicate that freezing clouds will persist, with continued rain anticipated from tomorrow onwards.

The storm remains intense, positioned approximately 350 km away from Karachi, 300 km from Keti Bandar port, and 360 km from Thatta.

The sea surrounding the region is witnessing waves reaching 30 to 40 feet, accompanied by powerful winds blowing at 170 km per hour.