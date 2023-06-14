‘Chief propagandist’: PM Shehbaz fires fresh broadside at Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reacting on Wednesday to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran’s denial of responsibility for May 9 riots asserted that Khan’s speeches and Twitter posts provide substantial evidence contradicting his claims.

The premier took to Twitter and deemed the PTI chief as “chief propagandist” saying If there is someone who deserves the title of modern-day Joseph Goebbels – chief propagandist for the German Nazi Party – is none other than Imran Khan.

Mr Khan is certainly perfecting the art of lying, PM opined.

Reminding Khan of his “malicious campaigns” against armed forces, the premier said Khan over the span of one year, he called Army intelligence top guns names, and names, exploited the people’s emotions through slogans of “Haqeeqi Azadi” & use of religious symbols & even administered the oath of ‘Jihad’ to them.

“As the State symbols & military installations came under attack at the hands of his goons, he refused to condemn violence, what to speak of urging the arsonists to stand down,” he added. Holding the PTI chairman for tragic events that unfolded last month, Mr Shehbaz said Imran’s speeches and Twitter posts have enough evidence to refute his claims and establish a build-up to the events of May 9.

PM Shhehbaz went on to pen that as the facts have established so far, the PTI under his watch purposefully deployed violence as a policy.

“He can lie through his teeth. History doesn’t,” PM said.

Inauguration, foundation laying of uplift projects

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday inaugurated and laid down the foundation stone of several development projects in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

PM Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the Seventh Avenue overhead bridge at the Srinagar Highway. The project has been completed within 12 months.

There are four loops of the Seventh Avenue overhead bridge and the length of the underpass is 615 meters. The bridge connects Sector G-7 and G-6, which has added to the beauty of the Srinagar Highway.

On the occasion, PM Shehbaz Sharif was also be given a detailed briefing on the development projects.

Two days earlier, PM Shehbaz inaugurated Sabzazar Sports Complex in Lahore. The Sabzazar Sports Complex is the first of a total 14 sports facilities planned during Shehbaz’s term as Punjab chief minister.

The residents of Sabzazar would get free entry to the sports complex, while bright students would also be given free membership.

The prime minister inspected different sections of the sports complex and interacted with young athletes and school children. Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqavi was also present on the occasion.