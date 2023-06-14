No development, prosperity without political stability: PM

Holds previous government responsible for current economic crisis

Says all IMF conditions fulfilled and programme would resume anytime very soon

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that political stability was highly important to achieve economic strength, attract investment, and ensure development and prosperity in the country.

“Until there is no political stability, there would not be any economic stability as both are inter-linked with each other,” he said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the rehabilitated and widened Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Road (previously known as IJ Principal Road).

Shehbaz Sharif said in a situation where there was political instability in the country, the political opponents were hatching conspiracies everywhere, spreading false propaganda and misleading the nation; nobody would be ready to invest in the country.

Putting the responsibility of current economic crisis on the previous government, the prime minister said it breached its own agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) due to which the confidence of the Fund in Pakistan shattered and it was now hesitant to resume its agreement.

However, he said the current government had met all the conditions of the IMF and hoped that the programme would resume anytime very soon.

PM Shehbaz resolved that “under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, we all together would bring the country out of all crises and make it a stable and developed Pakistan.”

He said the previous government had ignored development projects and the progress on reconstruction of IJP Road was also going on at a snail’s pace. However, he said current government made it possible to complete it in the stipulated time.

Appreciating the team responsible for the project to complete it on time, the prime minister said the project, previously known as IJ Principal Road, had now been named after Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haidar).

He said those nations remained alive and move forward with pride that remembered their martyrs and respected the armed forces.

The May 9 incidents ashamed the whole nation, he said adding the martyrs sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country’s security and saved hundreds of thousand children from becoming orphan by making their own children orphans.

The PM said a patriot citizen could not even think of what happened on May 9. The people involved in the incidents were in fact enemies of the country, he added.

With respect to ongoing projects in the federal capital, the prime minister informed that all the projects facing delays, would be completed by next month and the electric buses would also arrive here by July 15.

He said the metro project was also totally ignored by the previous regime but the current government opened it within days after assuming the charge.

Premier Shehbaz Sharif said the facts had proved now that the conspirator just wasted the nation’s precious time by making false allegation of removing his government by a cypher from the United States.

He said due to the sincere efforts of current government, the crude oil had been purchased at a price, at least $15 per barrel less than the international price.

“Each dollar is important for us at this critical time, we need to minimize inflation and we need to provide maximum relief to the common man,” he said adding despite economic crisis, the government had provided maximum relief to the people.