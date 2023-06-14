NATIONAL

PM Shehbaz arrives in Baku on two-day official visit

By Staff Report
BAKU: At the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday arrived here on a two-day official visit to Azerbaijan.
Upon his arrival, the prime minister was warmly welcomed by First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
It is the maiden visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Azerbaijan after assuming his office.
On Thursday (today), the prime minister will visit the tomb of Heydar Aliyev, a national leader of Azerbaijan and lay a wreath. He will also pay a visit to the martyrs monument.
The prime minister will meet President Ilham Aliyev and both the leaders will later talk to the media.
A delegation of Azerbaijan ministers will also call on the prime minister to discuss the bilateral cooperation between the two countries in trade and energy sectors.
Previous article
BHC stays vehicles ownership scheme for MPAs
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Trials under army laws meet fair trial requirements under int’l conventions:...

ISLAMABAD: Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday claimed that trials under army laws clearly meet the “internationally acknowledged minimum requirements” that form the...

World Bank approves $200mn aid for Pakistan

Shah Farman’s house raided, two vehicles taken into custody

US method to lawfully punish

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.