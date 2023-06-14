BHC stays vehicles ownership scheme for MPAs

QUETTA: Balochistan High Court on Wednesday restrained provincial chief secretary and secretary S&GAD from providing official vehicles on ownership basis to provincial treasury and opposition benches till June 22.

A division bench of the Balochistan High Court comprising Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Muhammad Aamir Nawaz Rana issued notices to respondents in the matter in response to a plea of one Bayazid Khan Kharoot who appeared in person before the bench in the matter.

According to a copy of the BHC order that the high court issued to TLTP on Wednesday, the petitioner urged for court directives against vehicles provisions to provincial assembly members on ownership basis, terming the facility will make a dent to provincial kitty.

It has been stated in the order that petitioner has challenged “allotment/providing official vehicles on ownership basis to the Provincial ministers, members of the Provincial Assembly and opposition leader on the grounds that the same will be an unnecessary burden on the public exchequer and will also cause inconvenience to the future incumbents”.

After a brief hearing of the matter the Bench issued directives to the office to issue notices of the application to the Secretary Balochistan Provincial Assembly, Chief Secretary GoB, Secretary S&GAD GoB as well as to the learned AAG.

“The notices to accompany copy of the application with annexures – In the meanwhile, Secretary Balochistan Provincial Assembly, Chief Secretary GoB and Secretary S&GAD GoB are restrained from further proceedings with the plan for providing official vehicles on ownership basis to the Provincial Ministers, Members of the Provincial Assembly, Opposition Leader, Deputy Speaker, Chairman of the Standing Committees, Advisors to the Chief Minister Balochistan and Parliamentary Secretaries till the next date”.

After issuing the notice in the matter, the Bench sought compliance from the concerned respondents and adjourned the hearing till June 22.