Gandapur demands accountability for loss of lives in D-Chowk incident

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur condemned the violence that led to the deaths and injuries of several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters.

Addressing a gathering in Peshawar on Friday, he asserted that 12 PTI supporters had been martyred and over 100 were wounded. Referring to media personnel who had downplayed the incident, he urged them to show respect for the victims, describing them as martyrs who sacrificed their lives for freedom.

In his speech, Gandapur alleged that state forces had opened fire on his people, killing them in cold blood. He called for the nation to honour these martyrs and offer prayers for the injured.

He stressed the significance of attending an upcoming event on December 15 to pay tribute to those who had given their lives for the cause of freedom.

He further vowed that the sacrifices made by those who died at D-Chowk would not go in vain. “Our struggle will continue until we achieve true freedom,” he declared.

He also expressed concerns over the disappearance of several of his supporters, fearing that many of them might have been killed in state custody. He urged the government to address their apprehensions and provide clarity on the fate of the missing individuals.

The CM criticised the government for what he described as a daily display of theatrics, accusing the media of being pressured to avoid covering the issue. He demanded answers regarding the use of force and the individuals responsible for the shootings. “We want to know who fired the shots and under whose orders,” Gandapur stated, stating that those responsible must be held accountable.

He called out claims made by certain media personalities who denied the shootings, asserting that the deaths of twelve confirmed martyrs and over 100 injuries were irrefutable. “We will not let this go unanswered,” he warned, adding that further confirmation of additional casualties was still pending.

On the political front, Gandapur denounced a conspiracy aimed at fostering division and hatred within the provinces, suggesting that certain individuals were orchestrating these efforts to protect their wealth and political interests.

He asserted that these elements were attempting to tear the country apart, and warned that their efforts would fail. “Our loyalty lies with Pakistan, and we will not allow anyone to weaken it for personal gain,” he said.

The CM reaffirmed his support for the military, calling it the protector of the nation and stressed that it must remain committed to safeguarding the public. He accused certain politicians of trying to pit the military against the people but vowed that such attempts would not succeed.

Gandapur concluded by calling out those responsible for undermining the nation, labelling them as conspirators who sought to enslave the people of Pakistan.

“We were never slaves, we are not slaves, and we will never be slaves,” he declared. He assured that his movement would continue and that they would fight for their rights, no matter the obstacles.

“We are determined to expose this conspiracy and demand answers for the unjust killings. We will break the arrogance of those in power,” he added.