Iran ambassador, Aleem Khan discuss potential for increasing trade, investment

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, paid a courtesy call on Federal Minister for Privatization, Investment Board and Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan, here Friday to discuss matters of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, both officials engaged in discussions on enhancing bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran.

The meeting discussed the potential for increasing trade and investment, as well as the potential for stronger cooperation in areas like road infrastructure and trade corridors.

Minister Aleem Khan emphasized the strong religious and historical ties that bind Pakistan and Iran, underlining the importance of further enhancing these connections. He also expressed Pakistan’s desire to continue strengthening its relationship with Iran in various sectors.

“We must work towards increasing cooperation between the two countries in all fields, and address any obstacles hindering trade and investment,” said Aleem. He also noted that Pakistan’s improving economy offers attractive opportunities for foreign investments, adding that both nations could benefit from sharing experiences and expertise.

The discussion also focused on the role of cooperation in the transportation sector and the challenges that need to be addressed on priority. Aleem reiterated that Pakistan is committed to increasing foreign investment through a well-structured road map.

In the meeting, both Federal Minister and Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam discussed ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation, emphasizing the importance of strengthening ties between Pakistan and Iran in these complex international circumstances. Both sides agreed that such collaboration would prove mutually beneficial.