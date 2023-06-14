Karachi Mayor: Only Hafiz Naeem and Murtaza Wahab left in the contest

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Murtaza Wahab and Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman are in one-to-one competition for the office of Karachi Mayor as other candidates have withdrawn from election race.

According to details, the PPP has filed nomination papers of former Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab, while JI fielded its Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman for the office of Karachi Mayor.

PPP’s Najmi Alam has withdrawn his nomination papers for mayor slot while Karam Allah Waqasi and Irshad Shar have also withdrawn from election race for mayor and deputy mayor slot, respectively.

Meanwhile, PPP’s Salman Abdullah Murad and JI’s Saifuddin Advocate will contest for the Karachi Deputy Mayor slot.