NATIONAL

Govt ensures nonstop power supply in Ramadan

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Energy on Wednesday announced to provide uninterrupted power supply during the hours of sehri, iftar and tarawih during the month of Ramadan.

According to media reports, the Federal Ministry of Energy said that it will ensure continuous provision of electricity during Ramadan’s holy hours throughout the month.

The spokesperson of ministry said “the concerned authorities have completed all operational arrangements and finalized a comprehensive strategy”.

He said that there will be no electricity outage during two hours of Sehri, one hour during Iftar and two hours during Tarawih. He added, in case of transformer failure, additional transformers will be made available, and special teams will be formed for ‘redressing of grievances’ at subdivision level.

The power division, in this regard, has sought details of supply and demand from all the power distribution companies. The ministry has also instructed all electricity supplying companies to comply with the order. Moreover, control rooms will be established at the operational circle level to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

Previous article
ACE summons PTI ex-MPAs, minister for corruption probe
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PTI secures permission for Lahore rally on Saturday

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has been granted permission by the deputy commissioner of Lahore to hold a rally at Minar-i-Pakistan on Saturday, on the...

Supreme Court warns of intervention if ‘transparent’ election threatened

ECP rejects PTI request for cross-examination in funding case

Sharif expresses condolences over the death of ISI officer in South Waziristan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.