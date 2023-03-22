Mariyum Aurangzeb rejects Zalmay Khalilzads ‘unsolicited advice’ on politics

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mariyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday strongly condemned former US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad’s tweet in favour of former premier Imran Khan.

In a statement, the information minister said, “Jewish lobby had come forward to save its stooge and handlers of the criminal involved in foreign funding were coming to light.”

Mariyum Aurangzeb said the foreign stooge was responsible for the financial, political and diplomatic disaster in Pakistan.

She said that the foreign puppet had committed the worst human rights abuses during his four years rule, adding that Imran had been labelled a media predator at international level.

The information minister alleged that international lobbyists had mobilized to create a civil war in Pakistan and Zalmay’s tweet was a link to that plan.

The statement comes after Khalilzad had warned that the arrest of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman will deepen the crises being faced by the country.