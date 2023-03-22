NATIONAL

Mariyum Aurangzeb rejects Zalmay Khalilzads ‘unsolicited advice’ on politics

By Staff Report
Newly ruling collation partners minister for Information Mariyum Aurangzeb speaks during a press conference in Islamabad on April 19, 2022. - Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sprang no big surprises in naming his new cabinet Tuesday, doling out key portfolios to officials from the two parties that combined to oust Imran Khan after weeks of political crisis. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mariyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday strongly condemned former US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad’s tweet in favour of former premier Imran Khan.

In a statement, the information minister said, “Jewish lobby had come forward to save its stooge and handlers of the criminal involved in foreign funding were coming to light.”

Mariyum Aurangzeb said the foreign stooge was responsible for the financial, political and diplomatic disaster in Pakistan.

She said that the foreign puppet had committed the worst human rights abuses during his four years rule, adding that Imran had been labelled a media predator at international level.

The information minister alleged that international lobbyists had mobilized to create a civil war in Pakistan and Zalmay’s tweet was a link to that plan.

The statement comes after Khalilzad had warned that the arrest of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman will deepen the crises being faced by the country.

