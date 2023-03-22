Posters with Pakistani flags, pictures of Army Chief keep on surfacing in IIOJK

SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistani flags have been hoisted for the fifth consecutive day in Srinagar, Islamabad and other parts of the territory greeting Pakistani people and government on the Pakistan Day, today.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Pakistani flags and posters have been displayed to celebrate 23 March, the Pakistan Day, in the occupied territory. The posters are carrying Pakistan flag and pictures of Army Chief General Syed Asim Muneer.

The posters read that the strong statement of Pakistan Army Chief on Kashmir dispute has not only boosted the morale of the people of IIOJK, but also refuted the recent propaganda paddled by a section of Indian media that the Kashmir dispute has been frozen for 20 years. The posters further maintained that Pakistan would never leave Kashmiri brethren in the lurch in any circumstances and will continue to support the Kashmir cause through thick and thin.

Political experts say the posters are a message to India that it cannot weaken the Kashmiris’ liberation movement through its military occupation and brutalities. They said that the posters have well explained the Kashmiris’ demand for freedom from Indian illegal occupation.

Meanwhile, posters and videos were uploaded on social media platforms like twitter and Facebook from across the occupied territory, felicitating the Pakistani brethren on the eve of their national day.