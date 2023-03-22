D I Khan operation martyrs laid to rest with full military honour

RAWALPINDI: The martyrs of Pakistan Army who embraced shahadat (martyrdom) during an operation in Saggu area of Dera Ismail Khan (D.I. Khan) were laid to rest with full military honours in their native towns on Wednesday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the martyrs namely Havildar Azhar Iqbal, Naik Mohammad Asad and Sepoy Essa of Pakistan Army were laid to rest in Lodhran, Mian Channu and Bobar Ziarat, South Waziristan respectively.

The funeral prayers and burial were attended by serving and retired military personnel, families and relatives of the martyrs and a large number of people from various segments of society.

The Armed Forces of Pakistan and intelligence agencies stand resolute and determined to uproot the menace of terrorism at all costs, it said.

“These sacrifices reaffirm our resolve and strengthen our faith in the fight against terrorism to provide a peaceful Pakistan to our coming generations,” the ISPR said.