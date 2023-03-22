ACE summons PTI ex-MPAs, minister for corruption probe

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has summoned a former provincial minister and two former MPAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on March 24 in corruption probe.

According to ACE officials that Former provincial minister Chaudhry Zahiruddin, former MPAs Ali Afzal Sahi and Ali Akhtar of PTI and eX-MPA Mohammad Azam Chela of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) have been directed to appear before the ACE Lahore on March 24.

The ACE official said “Chaudhry Zahiruddin and his brother Ali Akhtar are running an illegal bus stand in the name of Taimur Traveller in the city area of Jaranwala. The map of Taimur Traveler Bus Stand was forged and added to the record by Ali Akhtar as Tehsil Nazim,”

It said Zaheeruddin and Akhtar Ali did not get the map of Taimur Traveler approved by the competent authority. The original file of Taimur Traveler Bus Stand is missing from the record. They did not even deposit the commercialization fee of the bus stand with the government treasury.

The official said that Afzal Sahi gave contracts for all the development projects of his constituency to his front men. Ex-MPA Ali Afzal Sahi received bribe from Sahyanwala, Kharanwala and Canal Expressway in Chak No. 163 projects, it said and added Sahi also accepted bribe in the construction of Adda Bridge, Talakay to Chak No. 16 road.

“Sahi awarded the contract of all the development projects to his two front men, Malik Shamsher Construction Company and Farooq Chatta Construction Company. He gave all the contracts with the connivance of highway department officials,” the ACE said.