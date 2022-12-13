Nine economic zones launched, work on five more in progress; provincial cabinet informed

PESHAWAR: As many as nine out of 19 Economic Zones have been launched whereas work on the launching of five Economic Zones is in progress. An Investment to the tune of Rs. 340.00 billion is expected in these Economic Zones. Similarly, 1672 Industrial Units have been established and 167 dysfunctional units have been restored. Moreover, 363 Industrial plots have also been allotted in Special Economic Zones. These Industrial activities are expected to generate 180000 direct employment opportunities in the province. This was told to provincial cabinet meeting held here on Tuesday with chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the Chair.

The chief minister directed the concerned authorities for result oriented steps to further improve the performance of EZDMC and to ensure the timely completion of the ongoing developmental projects. The Cabinet accorded approval to extend the tenure of the existing CEO, KP-EZDMC Javed Iqbal for a period of three years. The cabinet also approved the issuance of arm license of prohibited bore to lawyers.

CM Mahmood Khan also directed the concerned authorities to formulate a mechanism to extend the prohibited bore arm license facility to the general masses as well. The forum decided to impose ban on the burning of tyres for industrial activities for a period of one year with the aim to curtail environmental pollution. The cabinet also Okayed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mineral Auction Rules 2022. Similarly, the cabinet nodded to the holding of digital literacy training for provincial cabinet members to promote e governance and paper less culture in government offices.

The cabinet also approved to extend the tenure of 80 Muawin Qazis of Malakand division in the light of para-6 of Sharia Nizam Adal Regulations. Moreover, the forum also approved the establishment of a special Unit for the investigation of sexual crimes in all the districts under anti-rape (investigation & trial) Act-2021.

The cabinet also accorded approval to the establishment of seven sports grounds on the land of Auqaf in Mardan which included 50 Kanal ground near women university Mardan, 30 Kanal ground in Shahbaz Ghari, 50 Kanal ground in Ghalla Dher, 30 Kanal ground in Shamat Pur, 20 Kanal ground in Turoo Khas, 40 Kanal ground in kandar, and 66 Kanal ground in Muhib Banda. Similarly, the cabinet also approved the upgradation of Swabi Sports Complex on 30 Kanal lease land of Auqaf.

The cabinet also approved the appointment of Hifzur Rehman as a technocrat member of the Local Government Commission. The cabinet approved Tehsil Council bye-laws 2022. The provincial government is empowered to make model bye-laws for local governments under section113 of Local Government Act 2013.

The cabinet approved the repeal of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Housing Authority Service Rules 2010 as the said service rules are no longer required after the issuance of Provincial Housing Authority