WSSP demands Rs320mn of immediate grant

By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: The water and Sanitation Company Peshawar (WSSP) has asked the provincial government for more funds and informed that it is reeling under a debt of Rs70.2 million. 

The company also needs another Rs240 million for the current month’s expenses. Thus, the  company has immediately requested Rs320 million from the provincial government.

 In the letter sent by the WSSP to the Department of Local Government, it is said that the company is under debt of Rs70.2 million in terms of fuel, rented vehicles and expenditure for repair purpose which the company has to pay in any case. The company also needs urgent funds to meet the expenditure of the month of December.

Instead of issuing quarterly grants to all sanitation companies, the provincial government has now started issuing grants every month, due to which the sanitation companies have to send applications for the provision of grants every month.

Similarly, WSSP, which is suffering from financial crisis, does not have Rs100mn to pay electricity bills.  The provincial government has been informed about the absence of funds as WSSP is currently suffering from severe financial crisis.

The company has to wait for monthly grant from the provincial government to pay salaries.

According to the company sources, currently, the WSSP has arrears of Rs100mn in terms of electricity bills, which have to be paid by 30th September, but the company does not have a single penny in this regard. Due to non-payment of bills, the company may face a fine of up to Rs10mn. 

Therefore, the WSSP has requested the provincial government to help it pay the bill amd  avoid heavy fine. The company has clarified that the said amount should be deducted from the amount received in the annual grant approved by the company for the financial year 2022-23.

