SHC restrains police, FIA from arresting Azam Swati

By Staff Report
LAHORE, PAKISTAN - NOVEMBER 04: Member of the Senate of Pakistan Azam Khan Swati speaks to press members as supporters of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan, gather around the hospital where Khan is being treated after an assassination attempt, in Lahore, Pakistan on November 04, 2022. Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party said on Friday, Nov. 4, country-wide protests would be held following Friday prayer. (Photo by Muhammed Semih Ugurlu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

HYDERABAD: The Sindh High Court’s (SHC) Hyderabad circuit bench has restrained the police and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from re-arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) incarcerated leader Azam Swati in the cases registered against him within the jurisdiction (Mithi, Nawabshah and Hyderabad) of the court till January 11.

A two-member bench of the court, comprising Justice Adnanul Karim and Justice Mahmood A Khan, issued the order while taking up petitions filed against the 74-year-old senator for his controversial tweets against the senior military officers.

The TLTP learnt that the circuit bench served notices to the Sindh inspector-general of police (IGP), Hyderabad deputy inspector-general (DIG) and FIA, directing them to submit the details of the cases lodged against the incarcerated senator on the next hearing.

At the outset of today’s hearing, Swati’s counsel argued that cases were registered against his client in the different districts of the Hyderabad region.

“Registration of multiple cases on the same issue is a violation of the Supreme Court’s orders,” he claimed.

The lawyer further said that perhaps cases were registered against his client across the country, adding that three FIRs were registered against Swati in Hyderabad, Mithi and Nawabshah.

He pleaded with the court to grant relief to his client within the jurisdiction of the court.

The court barred the police from re-arresting the PTI leader on the FIRs lodged in the Hyderabad region.

