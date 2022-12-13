SHC restrains police, FIA from arresting Azam Swati

HYDERABAD: The Sindh High Court’s (SHC) Hyderabad circuit bench has restrained the police and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from re-arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) incarcerated leader Azam Swati in the cases registered against him within the jurisdiction (Mithi, Nawabshah and Hyderabad) of the court till January 11.

A two-member bench of the court, comprising Justice Adnanul Karim and Justice Mahmood A Khan, issued the order while taking up petitions filed against the 74-year-old senator for his controversial tweets against the senior military officers.

The TLTP learnt that the circuit bench served notices to the Sindh inspector-general of police (IGP), Hyderabad deputy inspector-general (DIG) and FIA, directing them to submit the details of the cases lodged against the incarcerated senator on the next hearing.

At the outset of today’s hearing, Swati’s counsel argued that cases were registered against his client in the different districts of the Hyderabad region.

“Registration of multiple cases on the same issue is a violation of the Supreme Court’s orders,” he claimed.

The lawyer further said that perhaps cases were registered against his client across the country, adding that three FIRs were registered against Swati in Hyderabad, Mithi and Nawabshah.

He pleaded with the court to grant relief to his client within the jurisdiction of the court.

The court barred the police from re-arresting the PTI leader on the FIRs lodged in the Hyderabad region.