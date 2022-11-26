Covid-19 daily report: 27 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 27 new cases of Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of National Health Services said on Saturday.

The overall tally of infected people climbed to 1,575,066 across the country after adding the fresh cases, according to the data released by the ministry.

A total of 30,630 people died of Covid-19 in Pakistan, with no more deaths reported over the last 24 hours, showed the data.

On Friday, 7,183 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan whereas the positivity rate stood at 0.38 percent.

There are currently 43 patients who are in critical condition in the country.