NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily report: 27 new cases

By Staff Report
TOPSHOT - A health worker inoculates a student with a dose of Pfizer vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a school in Lahore on October 5, 2021, after the government began a drive to vaccinate children aged 12 and above. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 27 new cases of Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of National Health Services said on Saturday.

The overall tally of infected people climbed to 1,575,066 across the country after adding the fresh cases, according to the data released by the ministry.

A total of 30,630 people died of Covid-19 in Pakistan, with no more deaths reported over the last 24 hours, showed the data.

On Friday, 7,183 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan whereas the positivity rate stood at 0.38 percent.

There are currently 43 patients who are in critical condition in the country.

Previous articleHearing in housing corruption scandal against PM adjourned
Next articleBerhalter rewarded for faith in youth but win eludes vibrant US
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Former spy chief Faiz Hameed takes early retirement

ISLAMABAD: Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, who served as chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) between 2019 and 2021, has announced his plans to seek...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hearing in housing corruption scandal against PM adjourned

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Saturday adjourned the hearing in the Rs14 billion Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme scam against the prime minister until...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ministry to make laws to reorganise of pilgrimage companies

ISLAMABAD: Measures were being taken for the systematic reorganisation of private pilgrimage companies through legislation on the same pattern as Hajj companies to ensure...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sana granted exemption from court appearance

LAHORE: A special court for narcotics control on Saturday allowed a one-time exemption from personal appearance to Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif dials up charm offensive to woo Turkish investors

ISTANBUL: Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday urged big Turkish businesses to invest in Pakistan, stressing the potential between the two nations should also be reflected...
Read more
NATIONAL

Abbasi: Snap elections only possible if Imran returns to parliament

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi indicated Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan would be eligible to demand early general elections only after...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Hearing in housing corruption scandal against PM adjourned

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Saturday adjourned the hearing in the Rs14 billion Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme scam against the prime minister until...

Ministry to make laws to reorganise of pilgrimage companies

Sana granted exemption from court appearance

Sharif dials up charm offensive to woo Turkish investors

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.