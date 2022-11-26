NATIONAL

Hearing in housing corruption scandal against PM adjourned

By Staff Report
Pakistan's opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif (C) gestures as he arrives at the High Court in Lahore on June 3, 2020. - Shahbaz Sharif was granted interim bail on June 3 by the Lahore High Court till June 17, restraining the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting the leader of the opposition in money-laundering and assets beyond means investigation, according to local reports. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Saturday adjourned the hearing in the Rs14 billion Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme scam against the prime minister until December 10.

Shehbaz Sharif has been accused of corruption in the case. National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has alleged that Sharif, as chief minister of Punjab, transferred the housing project from Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC) to Lahore Development Authority (LDA), ordered for the project to be transferred back from LDA to PLDC, illegally ordered for the project to be transferred to Paragon Housing Society and then kept it in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode, interfered in board affairs and took measures in violation of the law, and illegally cancelled the contract of Lateef and Sons contractors in 2013.

Two witnesses of the NAB agency in the case did not turn up during the hearing. A NAB prosecutor requested the court to adjourn the hearing, saying the witnesses were indisposed.

Accepting his request, the court put off the proceedings until December 10.

Ahad Cheema, former director general of the LDA, appeared before the court to mark his presence.

A third suspect, Fawad Hasan Fawad, has been accused of pressuring PLDC chief executive officer (CEO) Tahir Khursheed and Project Director Ali Moazzam to cancel the Ashiana contract with Lateef and Sons and award it to Lahore Casa Developers — apparently a proxy group of Paragon City (Pvt.) Limited.

As a result, the government had to pay Rs5.9 million in compensation to Lateef and Sons in 2013. In addition, the cost of the project had also escalated by billions of rupees due to the delay.

Staff Report

