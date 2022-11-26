Ministry to make laws to reorganise of pilgrimage companies

ISLAMABAD: Measures were being taken for the systematic reorganisation of private pilgrimage companies through legislation on the same pattern as Hajj companies to ensure the provision of all facilities to pilgrims, said Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Abdul Shakoor.

“To make necessary amendments in the law, an act would be tabled in National Assembly soon,” he said, speaking to the PTV News.

After this amendment, all private companies would be asked to work under the religious ministry, he said. The ministry will strictly monitor the activities of operators and will address the complaints of pilgrims, and curb misappropriations in matters about religion.

He also stressed the ministry and tour operators needed to work together to improve pilgrimage services, ensuring the comfort of intending pilgrims.

The legislation is aimed at giving legal cover to Hajj as well as Umrah and after approval, Umrah operations would also be monitored, he added.

Replying to a question, the minister stressed the importance of a stable neighbourhood that the country under the leadership of Shahbaz Sharif was pursuing policies that will strengthen ties with neighbouring countries.

He further criticised former prime minister Imran Khan had “ruined” the foreign policy during his tenure and isolated it on the diplomatic front, adding that a coalition government was trying to revive bit-by-bit the ties with other countries.

To another question, he said Khan had pushed the country into chaos due to his vindictive nature, political victimisation, and poor governance.

The coalition government will never indulge in a blame game against national institutions, he said. Maintenance of law and order would be ensured at all costs and no one would be allowed to take the law into his hands, he added.

“The coalition government had restored Pakistan’s respect in the world. PTI’s leadership polluted the country as well as its culture and politics with his abusive language.”