Sports

Berhalter rewarded for faith in youth but win eludes vibrant US

By Reuters
England fans react at the Budweiser Fan Festival London at Outernet, during a screening of the FIFA World Cup Group B match between England and the USA. Picture date: Friday November 25, 2022. (Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images)

DOHA: The United States shut out a European side at the World Cup for the first time since 1950 but left the tent-like Al Bayt Stadium without a win after Friday’s tense goalless stalemate against England, a contest where they were superior for long periods.

England had crushed Iran 6-2 in their Group B opener to justify their status as one of the tournament favourites, but they were fortunate to come away with a point against Gregg Berhalter’s young and energetic team.

The US, back at soccer’s showpiece tournament after eight years, looked set to make a winning return in their first match with Wales. They dominated large chunks of play and were unlucky not to go into the break with a bigger advantage.

Their inspired play went for naught as Wales snatched a 1-1 draw and although they again struggled in the final third of the pitch against England, the clash was always going to be the measuring stick — and the Americans showed they are more than capable of competing on the same stage.

Berhalter, coaching the second-youngest squad at this tournament, made several tactical tweaks that blunted the threat posed by England. His well-drilled team maintained a targeted press while venturing forward and unexpectedly switched to 4-4-2 while defending.

Tim Weah teamed up with surprise starter Haji Wright up front, Tyler Adams and Yunus Musah played centrally, and Weston McKennie flared out to one flank while Christian Pulisic manned the other.

“Obviously it worked,” McKennie said. “We had the ball often, they weren’t able to really break through so many times.

“I don’t think we gave them a lot of chances to get in behind and to get goal-scoring opportunities. And it worked for us as well, we were able to break them down, have space out wide.”

The draw left them with a winner-takes-all contest on Tuesday against Iran, whose two stoppage-time stunners against Wales earlier on Friday re-ignited their campaign and set up a nail-biting Group B finale.

The US team’s lack of consistent goalscoring threat has been a worry since their qualifying campaign and is the final key they need to find to unlock the potential of an otherwise exuberant and confident side.

“There was one thing missing — putting the ball in the net,” McKennie added. “The final passes were there. It was unlucky. But we take away the point and it is in our hands.”

Previous articleCovid-19 daily report: 27 new cases
Next articleFormer spy chief Faiz Hameed takes early retirement
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

18-year-old Ahmed a ‘very rare talent’, says Ben Stokes

LONDON: England captain Ben Stokes has said that 18-year-old Rehan Ahmed, who has been called up to England's December Test squad to face Pakistan,...
Read more
Sports

Qatar football will survive World Cup exit, says Sanchez

DOHA: Qatar's early World Cup exit will not be fatal for the country's football development, manager Felix Sanchez said Friday, after the hosts became...
Read more
Sports

Neymar out of Brazil’s next World Cup match with ankle injury

Doha: Neymar will miss Brazil's next World Cup game against Switzerland after he suffered ankle ligament damage in his team's opening win against Serbia,...
Read more
Sports

Iran stun Wales at World Cup as England target last 16

Doha: Iran scored twice deep in stoppage time to stun Wales 2-0 on Friday and breathe new life into a World Cup campaign overshadowed...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan team start practice for Test series against England

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricket team started their practice session at the Islamabad Club Cricket Ground on Friday to prepare themselves for the three-match Test series...
Read more
Sports

President hails performance of national cricket team during T20 World Cup

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has appreciated the performance of Pakistan's Cricket Team during the recent T20 World Cup and said that despite challenges,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Hearing in housing corruption scandal against PM adjourned

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Saturday adjourned the hearing in the Rs14 billion Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme scam against the prime minister until...

Ministry to make laws to reorganise of pilgrimage companies

Sana granted exemption from court appearance

Sharif dials up charm offensive to woo Turkish investors

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.