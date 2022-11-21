NATIONAL

Pakistan reopens Chaman border with Afghanistan shut over shooting

By The Associated Press
Afghan and Pakistani nationals walk through a security barrier to cross the border as a national flag of Pakistan and a Taliban flag is masted in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing point in Chaman on August 24, 2021, following Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

QUETTA: The government on Monday reopened the key Chaman border crossing with landlocked Afghanistan for trade and pedestrian movement after shutting it down a week earlier after an Afghan gunman shot and killed a soldier and wounded two others, an official said.

The deadly shooting on November 13 shuttered the border, which is also known as Friendship Gate, causing heavy losses to traders and stranding thousands of people on both sides.

Apart from trade activities, thousands of people, mainly Afghans, daily cross into the two bordering areas for medical and labour purposes.

Abdul Hameed Zehri, the deputy commissioner of Chaman, told reporters the decision to reopen the border came after talks with Taliban officials. They are searching for the attacker and would hand over the suspect to Islamabad, he said.

Zehri said Afghan officials also expressed grief and sorrow over the killing of the border guard.

There was no immediate comment from Kabul.

It was unclear what exactly promoted the Afghan attacker to open fire at Pakistan guards before fleeing the scene. According to TV footage, the attacker in the presence of Taliban border guards suddenly pulled out his gun and opened fire.

Angered over the incident, Pakistan quickly closed the border.

Pakistan and landlocked Afghanistan share 18 crossing points, with the busiest ones being the northwestern Torkham and Chaman border posts. The two neighbours share a porous border of almost 2,670 kilometres (1,640 miles).

Afghanistan’s Taliban seized the capital of Kabul in August 2021. Since then, they have mostly relied on trade with Pakistan to generate revenue, although Islamabad like the rest of the world has not recognized the Taliban government yet.

Pakistan, like other nations, wants the Taliban to fulfil their commitment to the international community to respect human and women’s rights.

The Associated Press

NATIONAL

Process to pick new army chief begins

-- PM Office receives list of senior-most officers to choose from -- Asif says appointment to be made 'in line with constitutional requirements' ISLAMABAD: The army...
NATIONAL

Pakistan rejects ‘baseless’ India accusation of terrorism support

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly dismissed allegations of support for militancy on Monday after the foreign minister of India accused it of supporting terrorists and having...
NATIONAL

‘Momentous win’: Pakistan’s UN envoy lauds ‘loss and damage’ fund

UNITED NATIONS: Munir Akram, permanent representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, said the adoption of an agreement at the COP27 climate summit to...
NATIONAL

Court bars police, NAB from going after Sindh opposition leader

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday barred police, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from taking any...
NATIONAL

Transgender activists seek rights and protection

KARACHI: Hundreds of transgender activists and their supporters protested in Karachi on Sunday to campaign for equal rights and raise awareness of discrimination against...
NATIONAL

Jury quashes killers’ life sentence in Parveen Rehman murder

KARACHI: The high court of Sindh overturned the whole-life sentences of four of the five men convicted of the 2013 murder of Parveen Rehman,...
Sports

Pakistan names mystery spinner for Tests against England

LAHORE: Pakistan has named uncapped mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed and fast bowler Mohammad Ali in its 18-member squad for next month’s three-Test home series...

