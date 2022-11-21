PIMS doctors go on strike in row over ‘privatisation’ law

ISLAMABAD: Services were crippled at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Monday as doctors and staff launched an indefinite strike against a 2019 law governing major public healthcare institutions, keeping the outpatient departments (OPDs) of the Islamabad-based facility shut for six hours.

The Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) Ordinance was promulgated in August 2019 apparently to privatise public hospitals falling under its jurisdiction. According to the law, these hospitals will be run by a fully empowered board of governors (BoGs) consisting of members from the private sector.

“The BoGs shall also have powers for the appointment of admin officials on key slots and appointment of senior faculty members. The post of Principal shall be converted into Dean who shall be appointed by the BoG for a period of five years,” it read.

Patients were left without treatment and their families shut out of wards as doctors went on an “indefinite strike”. They were backed by paramedics who walked out of the hospital.

Strike started in PIMS Hospital all OPDs closed #PIMSSTRIKE pic.twitter.com/8xXj8wNadB — Muhammad Qasim Noon (@QasimNoon26) November 21, 2022

Quoting Dr Asfandyar Khan, spokesperson of the Federal Health Alliance (FHA) union, a report said the facility will remain closed between 8:00 am and 2:00 pm every day until the law was repealed.

Another doctor, Shah Jahan, tweeted that doctors, however, will stay on duty in the emergency department.

And Emergency services available 24/7. — Dr.Shah Jihan (@doctor_jihan) November 21, 2022

The protestors also accused the office of the president of taking a dilly-dallying approach towards the annulment of the ordinance. “We condemn the obstruction caused by the president in repealing the law,” their spokesperson added.

“The abolishment of the law has been approved by both Houses of Parliament. So the current management committee and BoG running the facility should be rolled back, and the hospital be taken over by the government,” the protestors demanded.

The president of the union, Dr Haider Abbasi, said the medics protested against the “black law” in the past as well and will continue to do so until they achieved their objective.

“We are on strike for the protection of our doctors and paramedics,” another leader of the association that arranged the protest said.