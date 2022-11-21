Process to pick new army chief begins

— PM Office receives list of senior-most officers to choose from

— Asif says appointment to be made ‘in line with constitutional requirements’

ISLAMABAD: The army is set to get a new supremo as the office of the prime minister has received, through the Ministry of Defence, the much-anticipated list of five senior-most generals to choose from, it emerged on Monday.

The list reportedly contains the names of lieutenant generals Asim Munir, Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Azhar Abbas, Nauman Mehmood, and Faiz Hameed. While one of the men will enter the shoes of Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, the outgoing army chief, the other will chair the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC).

Only on rare occasions has the baton been passed to someone outside the top four most senior officers in an army that, with just under a million personnel in 2019, was the sixth largest in the world.

An army chief’s tenure is for three years, but they often obtain extensions, as did Gen. Bajwa in 2019.

Meanwhile, Minister of Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif confirmed the process of making appointments to the top office of the Pakistan Army has begun. The process would be completed soon in line with all constitutional requirements, he tweeted.

پاک فوج کے اعلیٰ ترین عہدوں پہ تقرری کا عمل آج شروع ھو چکا ھے انشاءاللہ جلد تماتر آئینی تقاضوں کیمطابق تکمیل ھو جاۓگا. — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) November 21, 2022

According to Article 243-3 of the Constitution, the president appoints all service chiefs on the recommendation of the prime minister who may consult his aides but he solely has the power to make the appointment.

The appointment of chiefs of the navy and air force goes unnoticed but it is not the case with the nomination of the army chief. The guessing game starts months before the end of the tenure of the incumbent.

A meeting was held at the office of Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the names of the next army chief and the chairman of JCSC, reports said, with high-ranking members of his administration in attendance.

Sharif chaired the meeting with Asif, Minister of Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan, and Minister of Law and Justice Ayaz Sadiq in attendance.

Once Sharif approves the names for the two offices, the list will be forwarded to the President’s Secretariat for ratification. Following his approval, it will be sent back to the PMO for a formal announcement.

With the current army chief, Gen. Bajwa, set to retire on November 29, the appointment of his successor has prompted a new set of challenges, especially amidst an economic crisis and climate catastrophe.

Pakistan is in the midst of another bout of political uncertainty as Imran Khan, the former prime minister, has led country-wide protests in an attempt to force his successor, Shehbaz Sharif, into early elections.

The incoming army chief could potentially play a key role in lowering the political temperature as Pakistan attempts to survive the economic and climate crises.

BAJWA’S LEGACY

Appointed chief in 2016, Gen. Bajwa sought to balance ties with China and the United States. While Islamabad moved closer to Beijing, Bajwa also worked to thaw relations with Washington, with whom he worked closely during the evacuation of Kabul in 2021 when western forces pulled out of Afghanistan.

He also took an active interest in economic matters, and made highly-publicised visits to Beijing and the Middle East — helping to secure financial assistance for Pakistan. Recently, he also lobbied Washington to help strike a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He even summoned the nation’s top industrialists to a meeting at General Headquarters (GHQ) to encourage them to pay more taxes.

During his tenure, Pakistan and India fought air skirmishes in 2019, but he was a public proponent of better ties and avoided escalation when tensions ran high, such as when an Indian missile accidentally crashed into Pakistan early this year.

In early 2021, Gen. Bajwa sanctioned a restoration of a ceasefire agreement with Delhi in the disputed region of Kashmir.

— With input from Reuters