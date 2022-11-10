NATIONAL

IHC rejects petitions seeking disqualification of Zardari, Fawad

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday dismissed petitions seeking disqualification of former president Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the detailed verdict. “As a judge, I do not claim supremacy over the elected representatives. The high standard of Sadiq and Amin does not exist for any office holder other than the elected representatives,” he said in his judgement.

“This measure is not even for the unelected people under whose government half the life of this country has passed,” he added. “Disqualification under Article 62 (1)(f) has profound implications. The Parliament can form its own mechanism of self-accountability for the elected representatives,” he pointed out.

“Fawad Chaudhry and Asif Ali Zardari are not convicted by any court. Disqualification of both the public representatives has been sought on disputed facts,” he stated. “Determining the disputed facts requires investigation. Political opponents of both the representatives will benefit during the investigation,” he remarked.

“If both are declared eligible after the investigation, there will be no compensation for them for the damage they suffered,” he emphasised.

“The courts’ involvement in such investigations undermines public confidence in the elected representatives,” the ruling said. “The courts getting into these matters also waste the time of the ordinary litigants,” it added.

Staff Report

