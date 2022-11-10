Sindh govt all set to start work on Karachi’s Yellow Line BRT project

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali on Thursday presided over a meeting to review arrangements regarding the construction work on Karachi’s Yellow Line BRT project.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, the World Bank delegation and Sindh transport and mass transit department.

During the meeting, Transport Minister briefed the meeting that Yellow Line BRT is 21km project that would start from Dawood Chowrangi and end at Numasih.

Under the conceptual plan, Karachi’s Yellow Line BRT project with intersections is 21 km long which includes 17.6 km at grade, and 3.2km underground, and has 28 stations.

The chief minister directed the minister for the construction of a new four-lane one-kilometer-long bridge, adjacent to the existing Jam Sadiq Bridge.

In the previous meeting, the provincial government and WB had agreed to repair the Jam Sadiq Bridge that has spent its life and is in a state of dilapidation.

CM Murad also directed the transport department to start the construction

work on the project soon by completing all formalities.

The Yellow Line BRT covers a distance of 21 kilometres from Dawood Chowrangi

to Numaish Chowrangi.

The total cost of the project will be $438.9 million, of which the World

Bank will have a share of $381.9 million, the Sindh government will pay

$19.5 million.

Under the conceptual plan, eight underpasses will be constructed at Murtaza

Chowrangi, Singer Chowrangi, Bilal Chowrangi, Vita Chowrangi, Shaan

Chowrangi, Brooks Chowrangi, Khayaban-e-Ittehad, Korangi Road intersection,

and at the Sunset Boulevard intersection. In addition, the Jam Sadiq Bridge

will also be widened.

Karachi Breeze is a 112.9 km (70.2 mi) network of Bus Rapid Transit lines

under construction in Karachi. The name was officially given by the Sindh

Mass Transit Authority for Karachi’s Bus and Mass Rapid Transit system.

However, only two lines, Green Line and Orange Line BRTs have started

services in Karachi. The construction work on Red Line BRT and KCR is

underway.

Karachi’s Green Line BRT project with intersections is 24 km long which

includes 12.7 km elevated, 10.9 km at grade, and 422 meters underground, and

has 25 stations. The phase-II common corridor from Gurumandir up to

Municipal Park with a length of 2.5 km has two underpasses at M.A Jinnah

Road.

The state-of-art underground bus terminal with a parking facility and the

commercial mezzanine floor was also constructed at Numaish intersection.

The construction work on Phase-I of the project was started in 2016. The

project was launched by then Prime Minister Imran Khan in December last

yaear

The Orange Line corridor is 3.88 kilometres long and provides connectivity

from Orangi Town to the Board Office traffic intersection. It has five

stations while its depot has the capacity to park 30 buses.