SCCI stresses proactive steps for promotion of poultry farming sector 

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry urged the government to take proactive steps for promotion of poultry farming and resolution of issues attached with this important sector.

The demand was made by SCCI Senior vice president Sannaullah Khan while addressing as chief guest at Pak International Poultry Expo 2024, said a statement here on Friday.

Sanaullah Khan on the occasion assured that chamber will take up issues facing the poultry farming community and would play its effective role for their amicable resolution.

He invited the poultry farmers and business community attached with this sector to the upcoming SCCI Investment Conference, which is likely to be held in mid of May.

The Expo was attended by KP Minister for Agriculture Maj (R) Sajjad Barkwal, Secretary Livestock Dr Ambar Ali Khan, Principal Veterinary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Syed Masoom Ali, Poultry Association president Raj Wali, along with poultry farming community in a large number

The SCCI senior vice president and minister of agriculture and other high officials on the occasion agreed to joint take steps for promotion of the poultry sector.

By taking up federal and provincial governments, all hurdles and problems facing the poultry farming community will be removed with concrete and collective efforts, they vowed.

Sanaullah asked the business community attached with the poultry sector to send problems in writing to the chamber and assured all these issues identified and raised during the expo would be taken up with the central and provincial level with authorities concerned.

The SCCI SVP stressed the need for using modern technology and machinery for increasing poultry production so that KP will be less dependent on Punjab and become sufficient in poultry production.