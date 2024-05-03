NATIONAL

Mirwaiz placed under house arrest in Srinagar, barred from offering Juma prayers

By Staff Report

SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities placed senior APHC leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house in Srinagar yet again and barred from offering obligatory Juma prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid, today.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid in a statement in Srinagar said that the occupation authorities placed the Mirwaiz under house arrest at his residence in Srinagar early in the morning and not allowed to address the faithful at the historic mosque.

The Anjuman while condemning the arbitrary action by the authorities expressed deep dismay at the repeated house detention of the Mirwaiz especially on the important occasion of Friday, when thousands of people from across the occupied Kashmir Valley gather at the Jamia Masjid to listen to his enlightening Friday sermon.

The Anjuman once again urged the IIOJK authorities to desist from repeatedly and arbitrarily detaining the Mirwaiz and causing grief to the Kashmiri Muslims.

Previous article
Policeman martyred, another injured over ticket dispute in KP’s Mansehra
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Climate change undermines Islamabad’s ideal lifestyle

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad, a city of contrasts where clean, serene and calm beauty of Margalla Hills meets the bustling streets of urban life. Yet, beneath...

World War III: A diffused detonation, not a thundering boom

Japan announces MEXT Scholarships 2025 for talented Pakistani student

Jam Kamal highlights deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan, Australia

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.