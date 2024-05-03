Mirwaiz placed under house arrest in Srinagar, barred from offering Juma prayers

SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities placed senior APHC leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house in Srinagar yet again and barred from offering obligatory Juma prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid, today.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid in a statement in Srinagar said that the occupation authorities placed the Mirwaiz under house arrest at his residence in Srinagar early in the morning and not allowed to address the faithful at the historic mosque.

The Anjuman while condemning the arbitrary action by the authorities expressed deep dismay at the repeated house detention of the Mirwaiz especially on the important occasion of Friday, when thousands of people from across the occupied Kashmir Valley gather at the Jamia Masjid to listen to his enlightening Friday sermon.

The Anjuman once again urged the IIOJK authorities to desist from repeatedly and arbitrarily detaining the Mirwaiz and causing grief to the Kashmiri Muslims.