American freelance journalist finds love in Pakistan’s Chitral

CHITRAL: An American freelance journalist has found love of her life in Khyber Pakhtukhwa’s Chitral and returned to Pakistan to marry him.

Clair Stephen and Anwar Ali, who is a polo player by profession, tied the knot in Islamabad and left for Chitral for the wedding festivities.

In a recent example of such cultural intermingling, Claire Stephen, an American freelance journalist, married Anwar Wali, a polo player and poet from Upper Chitral, Pakistan.

Clair met Wali during her visit to Pakistan eight months ago. She stayed in the Buni area of Upper Chitral. Claire maintained communication with Anwar despite returning to her home and their friendship turned into a romantic relationship.

Anwar’s friends and relatives attended the ceremony. The dowry was set at Rs30,000, according to reports.

The American freelance journalist expressed admiration for Anwar’s character, citing that such a quality prompted her to marry him.

Last month, a Philippines woman married a Pakistani man after arriving in the country. The 26-year-old woman said that the two met in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and her 31-year-old husband took care of him a lot in the city.

Both worked at the same place where they fell in love. The woman, who is now called Zainab after embracing Islam, said that Muhammad Salman took care of him a lot in the city.