Sports

England rout India by 10 wickets to reach T20 World Cup final

By Reuters
England's Captain Jos Buttler (R) celebrates after victory as India's Mohammed Shami looks on in the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 semi-final cricket match England and India at The Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on November 10, 2022. - -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by Brenton EDWARDS / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by BRENTON EDWARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

MELBOURNE: Alex Hales and captain Jos Buttler shone in an unbroken opening partnership as a ruthless England humiliated India by 10 wickets at Adelaide Oval on Thursday to storm into the T20 World Cup final.

England, who won the 50-over World Cup on home soil in 2019, can now become the first team to hold both global trophies in white-ball cricket when they meet Pakistan in Sunday’s final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

They have rehabilitated opener Hales and skipper Buttler to thank as the pair chased down 169 for victory with four overs to spare, leaving a huge crowd of India supporters stunned.

Hales finished on 86 not out, and Buttler, who was unbeaten on 80, completed the statement win in style, blasting paceman Mohammed Shami over his head for six.

In the first innings, Hardik Pandya smashed 63 off 33 balls to power India to a competitive 168-6 against England in the second semi-final.

Virat Kohli made 50, his fourth half-century of the tournament, and put on key partnerships including a 61-run fourth-wicket stand with Pandya, who tore into the opposition attack in the final overs.

England bowlers were disciplined with Chris Jordan picking three wickets but Pandya broke loose with a flurry of boundaries and smashed left-arm quick Sam Curran for 20 runs in the 19th over.

England, who had two forced changes after Dawid Malan and Mark Wood missed out due to injuries, invited India to bat and KL Rahul began with a cracking boundary off Ben Stokes.

Seamer Chris Woakes had Rahul caught behind off a rising delivery for five.

Skipper Rohit Sharma hit four boundaries after a scratchy start as he and Kohli attempted to rebuild but Jordan, in the side for Wood, broke through in his first over.

Jordan ended a 43-run partnership when Sharma mistimed to wide long-on with the score on 57 and India reached the halfway point at 62-2 off 10 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav smashed a six and four off Stokes but soon fell to Adil Rashid’s leg-spin for 14.

Kohli passed 4,000 T20 international runs with a boundary off Liam Livingstone that took India’s total to 100-3 after 15 overs.

Kohli, who leads the tournament batting chart with 296 runs, reached 50 off 39 balls but fell next delivery to a sharp catch at short third man by Rashid off Jordan.

Pandya smashed four fours and five sixes before treading on his stumps to be out-hit wicket off Jordan’s final ball of the innings.

Previous articleChildren arrive to meet recovering Imran
Next articlePTI resumes march on Islamabad to demand snap elections
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Heartbreak for India fans after thrashing by England

New Delhi: India cricket fans were left devastated and angry Thursday after seeing their team and their dreams of a T20 World Cup final...
Read more
Sports

Match fixing sleuths driven by cheating on the rise

LONDON: Sports matches arousing suspicions of being fixed globally are on course to break the thousand mark this year but if the match fixers...
Read more
Sports

President, PM, others laud Green Shirts on semi-final victory against New Zealand

A nerve-wrecking semi-final game against New Zealand Wednesday has brought Pakistan to the finals with the Green Shirts claiming victory. The Babar Azam-led squad is...
Read more
Sports

Celebrations ensue as Pakistan walks into the T20 World Cup finals

SYDNEY: Pakistan's miraculous approach to the T20 World Cup finals has the nation awestruck with excitement and celebrations were witnessed at the Sydney Cricket Ground...
Read more
Sports

India-Pakistan World Cup final is bad dream for Jos Buttler

England team led by Jos Buttler, will face Team India in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup on Thursday at the Adelaide...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan repeats historic scenes of 1992 World Cup

Pakistan will face New Zealand in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup today at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), November 9, in Sydney,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Khar urges sustained engagement with Taliban government

ISLAMABAD: In a meeting with Hassan Kazemi Qomi, special representative of Iran to Afghanistan, Hina Rabbani Khar, deputy minister for foreign affairs, urged sustained...

PTI resumes march on Islamabad to demand snap elections

England rout India by 10 wickets to reach T20 World Cup final

Children arrive to meet recovering Imran

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.