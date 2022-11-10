NATIONAL

PTI resumes march on Islamabad to demand snap elections

By The Associated Press
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan (C) addresses his supporters during an anti-government march towards Islamabad city, demanding early elections, in Muridke district, about 29 km from Lahore on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Thousands of former prime minister Imran Khan’s supporters are expected to resume their protest march on the capital city Thursday in a bid to seek snap elections, a demand his successor, Shahbaz Sharif, rejects.

The lingering deadlock between the government and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party has deepened political turmoil at a time when Islamabad is also facing the big challenge of delivering tents and food to those displaced by this summer’s devastating floods ahead of the winter.

Thousands are still living in open areas in the wake of the floods that killed 1,739 people and affected 33 million since mid-June.

Fawad Chaudhry, a senior leader from the party, said Thursday their protest march on Islamabad is resuming from Wazirabad where the former premier narrowly escaped an assassination attempt on November 3.

A gunman opened fire at a protest rally, wounding the country’s popular opposition leader in the leg and killing one of his supporters.

13 other people were also hurt in the attack, which Khan blames on Prime Minister Sharif and two other government and army officials. Khan has provided no evidence to support the allegation. The government and the military denied Khan’s charge, saying the attacker was arrested shortly after the shooting and was still being questioned.

Police insist the attacker acted alone and was a religious extremist, a claim that Khan and his party reject.

Khan is expected to address the rallygoers via video link, according to his party, which says Khan’s deputies including Chaudhry, will lead the march.

Khan himself will lead the march when it reaches Rawalpindi, near Islamabad.

The procession, which started two weeks ago, was peaceful until the attack, raising concerns about growing political instability in Pakistan amid its history of political violence and assassinations.

Khan accused Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and an official from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) spy agency and orchestrating the shooting. The minister and Khan and Sharif’s government says Khan’s allegations were a “pack of lies.”

The government says it has already ordered a high-level probe into the attack.

Khan’s protest convoy started from Lahore two weeks ago with Khan and thousands of his supporters — in trucks, cars or on foot — marching toward Islamabad for what was to be an open-ended rally until his demands were met.

