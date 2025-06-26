Interior ministry announces crackdown on online hate speech for Muharram

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has announced plans to take strict action against individuals spreading religious hatred on social media as part of the security measures for the upcoming month of Muharram.

In preparation for the start of Muharram, a significant month in the Islamic calendar, the government has heightened its security efforts. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab governments have also decided to impose Section 144 in these provinces from Muharram 1 to 10, prohibiting public gatherings, protests, and other activities that could disrupt peace.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting on Thursday to review the security plan for Muharram. The meeting concluded with a decision to focus on curbing religious hatred on social media, particularly during this period of heightened religious activity. The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has been tasked with monitoring harmful content across both electronic and social media platforms.

The meeting also discussed the security arrangements for Muharram in various provinces, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan, and Islamabad, with an emphasis on ensuring peace throughout the country. Naqvi assured full cooperation in maintaining security, particularly in the regions of AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Islamabad.

A crucial decision regarding the suspension of mobile phone and internet services during processions will be made in consultation with provincial authorities, depending on the security situation in each region. The Minister stated that all actions and decisions will be taken in agreement with the respective provinces, warning that any incitement of religious hatred would not be tolerated.

Additionally, the Ministry is incorporating modern technology to monitor Muharram processions, with police and security officials from all provinces, including Punjab, KP, Sindh, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Islamabad, participating in the security briefings.

The government’s focus on heightened security measures comes in light of the increased religious observances that take place during the first ten days of Muharram, a period particularly observed by Shia Muslims worldwide to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Husain at the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

The Punjab home department has also implemented additional security measures, including the deployment of armed forces in certain areas to ensure peace throughout the province during this period.

The government remains committed to ensuring a peaceful and secure environment for all religious and cultural observances during Muharram.