Fresh monsoon rains bring relief but raise flooding fears across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A fresh spell of monsoon rains has swept across various regions of Pakistan, bringing much-needed relief from the sweltering summer heat but also raising concerns over urban flooding and rising water levels in rivers.

Lahore was one of the hardest-hit cities, with torrential rains and thunderstorms affecting areas such as Harbanspura, Taj Bagh, Jail Road, Gulberg, Canal Road, and Mall Road. The downpour significantly lowered the temperatures, making the weather much more pleasant for residents. However, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast intermittent rainfall throughout the day, cautioning against waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Similarly, Rawalpindi and Islamabad witnessed heavy rainfall early Wednesday, prompting the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) in Rawalpindi to be placed on high alert. Managing Director of WASA confirmed that emergency response teams and heavy machinery had been deployed in vulnerable locations. “All low-lying areas are being closely monitored, and we are fully prepared to manage any emerging situation,” the official stated.

The rains have led to an increase in water levels at Rawal Dam and Khanpur Dam, with WASA reporting an improvement in the clean water supply across Rawalpindi. However, the rise in water levels is also a concern for local authorities.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, rising water levels in the Shewuk River have put the main Siachen Road at risk of flooding. Officials have warned that if the water continues to rise, it could encroach upon residential areas, threatening communities in its path.

The PMD has issued weather advisories for other parts of Punjab, including Jaranwala, Phulingar, and Nankana Sahib, where both light and heavy showers have been recorded. In Khanqah Dogran, rain and thunderstorms led to power outages in several localities.

In Lahore, widespread rainfall was reported in areas such as Model Town, Garden Town, Faisal Town, Township, Johar Town, and Kalma Chowk. The weather department has predicted more intermittent rainfall over the next 24 hours, bringing further relief to residents but also posing challenges for local authorities in managing drainage systems and public safety.

Punjab’s Chief Minister has instructed WASA Lahore to ensure that underpasses and major roads remain clear of water, and staff have been directed to keep all disposal stations operational. Generators have been deployed in areas where electricity supply has been interrupted.

Meanwhile, the weather in parts of Sindh and Balochistan remains hot and humid, according to the Met Office, though isolated rainfall may occur in the upper and central regions of the country.

District administrations in various regions have been advised to stay vigilant, with emergency protocols already activated in many urban areas. Authorities are urging the public to avoid unnecessary travel, particularly in areas vulnerable to flooding.