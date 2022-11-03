NATIONAL

Suspected militant planning to target foreigner arrested

By Staff Report
Pakistani policemen stand guard outside the cricket stadium before the team practice session in Karachi on December 11, 2021, ahead of T20 matches between Pakistan and West Indies team. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

KARACHI: The counter-terrorism department (CTD) of Sindh police on Thursday arrested from Karachi an alleged terrorist who was planning to target a Chinese doctor working in Hyderabad.

According to a spokesman for CTD, the accused, later identified as Muhammad Afzal, was arrested from Kamran Chowrangi, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, with the assistance of a Federal Intelligence Agency (FIA).

The accused was a member of the proscribed militant outfit Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA) and was assigned to target the doctor by the chief of the organisation who is residing in Germany.

The accused had also done the recce to target the foreign national doctor in Hyderabad.

He was the accomplice of a detained accused in case of an attack on a Chinese doctor’s clinic in Saddar, Karachi.

The CTD also recovered a 30-bore pistol, 5 rounds and a magazine from the possession of the arrested. A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.

Staff Report

