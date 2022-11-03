NATIONAL

Dialogue only way if Imran wants election, PML-N senator says

LAHORE PAKISTAN-OCTOBER 28: Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan addresses the supporters of opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during an anti-government long march towards Islamabad to demand early elections, in Lahore, Pakistan on October 28, 2022. Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan launched a so-called "long march" on October 28 in the capital Islamabad to demand early elections. (Photo by Irfan Ali/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Afnan Ullah Thursday said PTI Chairman Imran Khan will have to sit with the central government if wants to talk election.

However, he categorically denied the impression of any backdoor talks with the party’s leadership.

Talking to a TV station, he said if Khan wants to talk about holding elections then he has to sit with the government, adding: “We are ready to negotiate considering the country’s current situation.”

Replying to a question, he said if the long march would remain peaceful, then nobody will stop them as it is a democratic right of any party.

He said that if anybody was found violating the law and order and tried to create unrest, he would be dealt with iron hands.

While criticising Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, he called him a “political clown” and he has no value because he lost his credibility.

Monitoring Report

