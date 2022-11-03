Dialogue only way if Imran wants election, PML-N senator says

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Afnan Ullah Thursday said PTI Chairman Imran Khan will have to sit with the central government if wants to talk election.

However, he categorically denied the impression of any backdoor talks with the party’s leadership.

Talking to a TV station, he said if Khan wants to talk about holding elections then he has to sit with the government, adding: “We are ready to negotiate considering the country’s current situation.”

Replying to a question, he said if the long march would remain peaceful, then nobody will stop them as it is a democratic right of any party.

He said that if anybody was found violating the law and order and tried to create unrest, he would be dealt with iron hands.

While criticising Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, he called him a “political clown” and he has no value because he lost his credibility.