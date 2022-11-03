PTI denied permission to hold sit-in at Islamabad’s H-9 park

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration has refused to give permission to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a sit-in at H-9 Park of Islamabad, people familiar with the development said on Thursday.

Sources said the capital administration has offered the party to hold its sit-in/rally at Rawat or T-Chowk instead of Islamabad’s H-9 park.

The district administration has also informed Islamabad High Court (IHC) about allowing or denying permission for PTI’s long march to enter Islamabad.

The final decision regarding the venue for PTI’s sit-in would be taken after a court order, according to interior ministry sources.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) had reserved its verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) plea seeking a no objection certificate (NOC) for the Islamabad sit-in.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking permission to hold a political gathering/sit-in in the federal capital to mark the conclusion of its long march.

As per details, IHC Justice Aamir Farooq heard the petition filed by PTI against the federal government for delaying NOC issuance for the party’s Islamabad sit-in.

The petition filed by PTI stated that the party applied for NOC for November 6 and 7 to the Islamabad administration for the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march but the issuance was delayed instead.