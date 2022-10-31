Alarmed by university attack, Pakistan and China work together on probe

— After April attack, a Chinese counter-terrorism team spent two months in Pakistan to support the probe

KARACHI: It was the kind of attack Islamabad had dreaded.

A highly educated female suicide bomber killed three Chinese teachers in Karachi in April along with their local driver, targeting nationals from Pakistan’s most important partner and seeking to undermine a relationship on which Islamabad’s financial survival largely depends.

The blow threatened a major segment of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a $65 billion network of roads, railways, pipelines and ports in Pakistan that will connect China to the Arabian Sea and help Islamabad expand and modernise its economy.