NATIONAL

Japan seeking manpower from Pakistan in IT sector

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sajid Hussain Turi met Ms. Wakako Sakurai, founder and CEO of Plus -W, a Japanese global recruiting company here on Monday and discussed that

the Japanese global recruiting company was striving for Human Resources of IT sector for securing employment in IT industry of Japan.

During the meeting, the minister discussed the scope of human resource export from different sectors of Pakistan to Japan including the IT professionals, said a press release.

Sajid Turi also informed the Japanese delegates regarding a state of the art data bank maintained by Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), a manpower promotion agency working under the ambit of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

Ms. Sakurai apprised the minister regarding the establishment of Plus-W back in 2020 with an aim of placing Human Resources to different sectors of Japanese economy especially the IT sector.

The Company started its liaison coordination with Pakistani stakeholders in 2021 and concluded an MoA with NUST for opening a Japan Centre in NUST, for future possibility of enhancing IT professionals on job placement in Japan.

The Federal Minister applauded the efforts of the Japanese company for enhancing the migration mobility of IT professionals in Japan and also assured all possible cooperation and support from the Ministry of OP&HRD and its attached organization especially the OEC, where the Plus-W has shown intention to establish a business centre for IT professionals.

The CEO of the company acknowledged the services rendered by the Ministry for legal migration to different destinations including Japan.

The meeting concluded with remarks of the Federal Minister that the Plus-W will help the IT professionals for better career prospects in Japan and this will also strengthen the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Japan.

Previous articleCM Sindh directs Irrigation dept to clear Indus highway, Roshanabad bridge for vehicular traffic
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

CM Sindh directs Irrigation dept to clear Indus highway, Roshanabad bridge for vehicular traffic

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Monday presided over a meeting on the disposal of flood and rainwater from cities, towns, and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily report: 50 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 50 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the ministry of health said on Monday. The overall tally of the infected people rose to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Number of dengue cases continues to rise

ISLAMABAD: The number of dengue fever cases is continuing to rise in Pakistan amid an outbreak due to floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nearly 1,700 killed, over 12,800 injured in monsoon rain, floods

ISLAMABAD: The death toll from this season's monsoon rain and flood since mid-June has risen to around 1,695 along with 12,865 others injured, the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran dodges disqualification in contempt of court

-- IHC accepts former PM's apology over warning of legal action to junior judge -- Tells unconvinced government lawyer to submit apprehensions in writing ISLAMABAD: The...
Read more
NATIONAL

Yet another ‘missing person’ turns up at IHC

ISLAMABAD: The police produced Muneeb Akram, a man who was apparently picked up by security agencies on suspicion of planning undisclosed acts of sabotage,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Number of dengue cases continues to rise

ISLAMABAD: The number of dengue fever cases is continuing to rise in Pakistan amid an outbreak due to floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains...

Nearly 1,700 killed, over 12,800 injured in monsoon rain, floods

Imran dodges disqualification in contempt of court

Yet another ‘missing person’ turns up at IHC

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.