PM “deeply obliged” to China for continuous assistance during floods

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan was “deeply obliged” to the Chinese government, the Communist Party of China (CPC), Red Cross Society of China, sister provinces and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) for the continuous assistance during the floods that have inflicted huge losses of life and property.

“Our Chinese friends continue helping the flood victims in Pakistan. Total volume of aid has increased from 400 million RMB to 644 million RMB. We are deeply obliged to Chinese govt, CPC, Red Cross Society of China, sister provinces & People’s Liberation Army for the assistance,” he tweeted, according to a report released by Gwadar Pro on Monday.

Over the weekend, Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong said that China had so far extended over US $ 90 million in assistance to Pakistan after the devastating floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains.

In a video address released on Twitter, the Chinese ambassador reaffirmed his government’s continued support to Islamabad to help flood-affected people.

“Instead of finger-pointing against China-Pakistan cooperation, some country better do real and beneficial things for the people of Pakistan,” said Ambassador Nong Rong, without naming any country.

Pakistan’s economy is facing balance of payments crisis, widening current account deficit, slide in its currency to historic lows, and inflation crossing 27%.

Devastating floods meanwhile engulfed large swathes of the country in late August, killing more than 1,500 people and causing damage estimated at US $ 30 billion, fanning fears that Pakistan would not meet its debt obligations.

Earlier, Finance Minister, Ishaq Dar also appreciated the support extended by the Chinese leadership in refinancing of syndicate facility of RMB 15 billion (US $ 2.24 billion) to Pakistan.

During a meeting with China’s Ambassador to Paksitan, Nong Rong, the finance minister highlighted deep-rooted friendship and brotherly relations between Pakistan and China.

He also expressed gratitude to the government of China for extending all-out support to the government and people of Pakistan in this hour of need, the report added.