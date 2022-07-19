NATIONAL

4,000 pilgrims return as post-Hajj flights operation continues

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Over 4,000 pilgrims, who performed the religious obligation under the government scheme, have so far returned Pakistan from Saudi Arabia through various flights.

The month-long post Hajj flights operation, started on last Friday, will be completed on August 13, which will bring back nearly 82,000 pilgrims from the holy land, informed Director Hajj Sajid Manzoor Asadi on Tuesday.

In a statement, he said over 1,750 pilgrims were sent to Madina Munawara and the Hajj flights to bring back Pakistani pilgrims from Madina would be started from July 25.

Referring to some complaints on social media regarding anomalies in flight operation in Sajid Asadi, he said those who have been in trouble had booked the tickets by themselves – bypassing the mechanism of their Maktab and the Saudi government.

“It was true that some people have faced problems, as they were the people, who have booked tickets on their own and obtained no objection certificate (NOC) from Pakistani Hajj mission. Such people have bypassed the teachings and mechanism of Saudi government.

“If a Haji takes NOC from us, then he goes off the radar of the Maktab, after which such problems arise. The Saudi Hajj ministry has decided that the Maktab would not issue a passport to any such Haji, (who has the NOC) and the Maktab would take him to the airport on its own transport”.

 

Previous article
Staff Report

Pakistan stands by Kashmiris in struggle for self-determination: President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said Pakistan stands in solidarity with the brave Kashmiri brethren in their historic struggle for making come...
Rapid growth in Pakistan’s population warrants head-on response: UK HC

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner on Tuesday observed that Pakistan’s population is going to double during the next 30 years, putting a...
Norway keen to cement ties with Pakistan further

ISLAMABAD: Norwegian Ambassador in Pakistan, Per Albert Ilsaas on Tuesday said that Pakistan and Norway were enjoying excellent relations, which needed to be further...
Kashmiris renew freedom pledge on Kashmir’s Accession To Pakistan Day

MIRPUR (AJK): Kashmiri people living both sides of the Line of Control and rest of the world observed Kashmir's Accession to Pakistan Day on...
Registrar raises objections: IHC to take up acting NAB chief’s plea against PAC

ISLAMABAD: The Registrar Office of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday raised objections to a petition filed by Acting Chairman of National Accountability Bureau...
Public decries stinking solid waste dumping station near Liaquat Bagh

RAWALPINDI: The dumping site of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Albayrak near Liaquat Bagh has turned the ambiance filthy and full of stink making...
