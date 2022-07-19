4,000 pilgrims return as post-Hajj flights operation continues

ISLAMABAD: Over 4,000 pilgrims, who performed the religious obligation under the government scheme, have so far returned Pakistan from Saudi Arabia through various flights.

The month-long post Hajj flights operation, started on last Friday, will be completed on August 13, which will bring back nearly 82,000 pilgrims from the holy land, informed Director Hajj Sajid Manzoor Asadi on Tuesday.

In a statement, he said over 1,750 pilgrims were sent to Madina Munawara and the Hajj flights to bring back Pakistani pilgrims from Madina would be started from July 25.

Referring to some complaints on social media regarding anomalies in flight operation in Sajid Asadi, he said those who have been in trouble had booked the tickets by themselves – bypassing the mechanism of their Maktab and the Saudi government.

“It was true that some people have faced problems, as they were the people, who have booked tickets on their own and obtained no objection certificate (NOC) from Pakistani Hajj mission. Such people have bypassed the teachings and mechanism of Saudi government.

“If a Haji takes NOC from us, then he goes off the radar of the Maktab, after which such problems arise. The Saudi Hajj ministry has decided that the Maktab would not issue a passport to any such Haji, (who has the NOC) and the Maktab would take him to the airport on its own transport”.