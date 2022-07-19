China asks India to comply with border agreements as military talks end

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian on Tuesday said that Chinese side always conducted normal activities in the border areas in accordance with the relevant agreements signed between China and India and asked the Indian side to comply with the relevant agreement.

“I would like to stress China always conducts normal activities in the border areas in accordance with the relevant agreements signed between China and India. At the same time, we always ask the Indian side to comply with the relevant agreements,” he said during his regular briefing held here.

About the military level talks between the two countries, he said during the 16th round China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting the two sides reviewed progress made during the last meeting on March 11 and continued discussion on the relevant issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western in a constructive and forward looking manner.

He said that the two sides had candid and in-depth exchanges of views in this regard keeping in view with the guidance provided by the state leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.

“The two sides agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector and to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest,” he added.

Responding to media reports regarding flying of Chinese aircraft close to contested border areas, the spokesperson said he was not aware of the specifics.

Meanwhile, according to a joint press release published on the website of China’s Ministry of National Defense, the 16th round of China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting was held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side on Sunday.

During the meeting, the two sides continued discussions for the resolution of the relevant issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector of China-India border areas “in a constructive and forward-looking manner,” the press release said.

The two sides “had a frank and in-depth exchange of views” and reaffirmed that “the resolution of remaining issues would help in restoration of peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector and enable progress in bilateral relations,” it said.

They agreed to keep security and stability on the ground, maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels, and work out a “mutually acceptable resolution” of the remaining issues at the earliest, it said. The 15th round of meeting was held on March 11.