NATIONAL

Pakistan stands by Kashmiris in struggle for self-determination: President

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said Pakistan stands in solidarity with the brave Kashmiri brethren in their historic struggle for making come true their dream to accede to Pakistan despite facing brutal atrocities, discrimination and injustice at the hands of heavily armed Indian occupying troops.

In his message on the Jammu and Kashmir’s Accession to Pakistan Day marked on Tuesday, Dr Alvi said, “We mark this day to renew our support for the Kashmiri people in their struggle for the achievement of their right to self-determination and to translate the idea of accession of the entire Jammu and Kashmir state to Pakistan under the spirit of the historic resolution passed on this day in 1947.”

President Alvi said Pakistan reiterated its commitment to uphold the fundamental human rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and pay homage to Kashmiris’ just struggle spanning more than seven decades.

“We will continue to provide our political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris for their inherent right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

He said, “We remind the world community to use their influence to reverse India’s illegal and unilateral actions of scraping Article 35A to alter the domicile rules and land ownership laws aimed at changing the demographic structure of IIOJK and converting the Kashmiris into a minority in their own land and scraping of Article 370 to deprive Kashmir of its special status”.

 

Staff Report

