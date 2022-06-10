NATIONAL

Medical insurance policy for artists announced in budget

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The government has announced to establish Film Finance Fund with the annual allocation of one billion rupees and launch first-ever medical insurance policy for the artists.

This was revealed by the Federal Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail during the budget speech in the National Assembly on Friday.

The uplift of film, culture and heritage, drama and fine arts was termed necessary to promote soft image of the country at international level and bringing innovations in societal trends.

A five years tax holiday for film makers; five years income tax exemption on construction of new cinemas, production houses, film museums, tax rebate on film and drama export and income tax exemptions for cinema and producers were announced.

Rs1 billion will be utilised for establishing National Film Studio along with National Film Institute and Post Film Production Facility.

The foreign film makers will be given tax rebate on local joint productions of films and dramas with the condition of 70 percent shooting within Pakistan so that the projection of different local places can help promote tourism and culture, beside business activities and skilled youth.

The eight percent withholding tax is being withdrawn for distributors and producers while five years exemption from the custom duty on import of necessary related equipment for films and dramas was also announced.

Previous articlePM congratulates Miftah on progressive, pro-people budget
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PM congratulates Miftah on progressive, pro-people budget

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday congratulated Federal Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail and his entire team on the presentation of a balanced,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Miftah announces establishment of National Youth Commission

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismael on Friday announced establishment of the National Youth Commission (NYC) for empowering the young people through their socio-economic development. Presenting...
Read more
NATIONAL

Around Rs2100m allocated for information division’s development projects

ISLAMABAD: The government has allocated around Rs2100 million for Information and Broadcasting Division in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the year 2022-2023...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt earmarks over Rs44000m for higher education in PSDP 2022-23

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has allocated Rs44,179 million under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the ongoing and new schemes of the Higher...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt expects over Rs3tr foreign assistance in FY22-23

ISLAMABAD: The government has estimated foreign assistance of Rs3.166 trillion for 2022-23 against Rs2.747 trillion was budgeted for the current fiscal year, which was...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP revises schedule for 2nd phase of Sindh LG polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued a fresh schedule for the second phase of local government elections in Sindh. As per...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Govt earmarks over Rs44000m for higher education in PSDP 2022-23

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has allocated Rs44,179 million under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the ongoing and new schemes of the Higher...

Govt expects over Rs3tr foreign assistance in FY22-23

SLIC unveils innovative golden endowment plan

Salah-less Egypt suffer shock loss

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.